Downstate Road Districts to Suffer From Recently Passed “NITA” Bill

The 2025 Illinois transit bill, known as the, was signed into law on December 16, 2025. The bill impacts downstate road districts primarily through the diversion of existing revenue streams historically used for local infrastructure to support mass transit.

Financial Impact on Road Infrastructure

Gas Sales Tax Diversion: The law redirects approximately $860 million annually from existing sales taxes on motor fuel—which previously bolstered the General Revenue or Road Funds—to transit operations. Downstate transit systems will receive 15% of this diversion (roughly $129 million to $150 million), while the remaining 85% is allocated to the new NITA region (Chicago area).

Road Fund Interest: The act diverts 100% of the interest earned on the state’s Road Fund and State Construction Account Fund (SCAF) to transit capital projects. Of this, 10% is allocated for downstate capital needs, while 90% goes to the Chicago region.