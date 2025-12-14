Donors needed for the Winter Blast Blood Drive

Dec. 11, 2025 – The American Red Cross encourages blood donors to make an impact by giving blood this December. The last months of the year can be a challenge for many donors trying to juggle regular donation appointments with packed schedules full of seasonal activities and holiday planning. The last months of the year can be a challenge for many donors trying to juggle regular donation appointments with packed schedules full of seasonal activities and holiday planning.

Donors of all blood types − especially those with types O negative, O positive and B negative blood − are urged to make an appointment to donate now.

Make your appointment today to donate at the Winter Blast Blood Drive. The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18th at the Par-A-Dice Hotel, located at 21 Blackjack Blvd in East Peoria.

Presenting donors will be entered to win hourly prize drawings, receive a special blood drive T-Shirt and enjoy entertainment and appearances from various special guests.

Sign up for the drive by visiting ﻿



**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader. zipSponsor=12HoursPeoria&fbclid=IwY2xjawOmaIVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE3Tmt6aDVZYjZVeWFNRnB2c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpYew4wNpzfV2MRwLn7MsoDx1xjIwMnEdTRXCKs1ROOCMNRBOiUSjY34rZsV_aem_Bo6VFEmZcaxqIbEcZlCDew” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow noopener noreferrer”>RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code 12HoursPeoria, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross is facing a drop in donor turnout this winter – a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients over the holidays. More donors are needed to help keep the blood supply strong.

How to donate blood

RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.