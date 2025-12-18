Do You Know Someone Who Could Use a Meal on Christmas Day?

The Dwight Christmas Day Meal Program will once again be delivering meals on Christmas Day to any Dwight resident who requests one. The meals will be prepared by local restaurants and delivered free of charge by volunteers. The program is funded by community donations.

If you know of someone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day, or if you wish to receive a meal yourself, just call The Paper at 815-584-1901 and provide name, address, phone number, and the number of meals desired.

On the morning of December 25, one of our volunteers will call each dinner recipient to remind them the meals are coming and an estimated time of delivery.

For more information call 815-584-1901. The last day to order is Monday, December 22 @ noon.

Merry Christmas!