REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On December 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: Lori Bowman

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Tracy Anderson had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. She thanked the District for this morning’s breakfast and staff gifts.

She also noted that the VFW has donated $1,000 that will be used towards the Student Council Leadership Conference.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. He highlighted the accomplishments of the Speech Team this year.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported on the sewer issues we have been experiencing. He stated that he had a meeting with a representative from Lanz Company out of Champaign for trenchless piping. He stated that a rough estimate to complete this project without the Jr. High wing would be around $245,000. He is working to get more quotes by February so the Board can make a decision on how to proceed with a repair.

Mr. DeLong has received more information on a solar project and has found out that ComEd is currently\ maxed out on the power grid. That would reduce the output of the project to a third of the original 1proposal and therefore cut the expected energy savings into a third. With that information, Mr. DeLong recommended that we put the solar project on hold at this time.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

went into Executive Session at 6:29 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

exited Executive Session at 6:39 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the November 12, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve Employment, Emma O’Lone, Substitute Teacher

4) Approve Employment, Wendy Schultz, Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his final proposal for the 2025 Tax Levy and Extension, which is an increase of 10.02%.

approved the Certificate of Compliance with Truth in Taxation, as presented.

Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Plus Policy 120 Updates and asked for final approval.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board about a proposal for a resolution to allow the expansion of usage of the County Schools Facility Tax to include payment for the School Resource Officer, Social Workers or Counselors. He is asking for a formal approval of a resolution for the Regional Superintendent to add this to the Spring ballot. This is not a new tax, just expansion of the uses of a current tax.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong has done a review of the past 6 months of Executive Session minutes and has determined that all need to remain closed.

Mr. DeLong announced that he has chosen Principal Julie Schultz as the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction, beginning with the 2026-27 school year. He has proposed a 3-year contract (2026-27; 2027-28; 2028-29) for Schultz, with corresponding GS salaries of $71,870 for 2026-27; $71,870 for 2027-28; and $73,307 for 2028-29. This salary represents 70% of Schultz’s total salary; DTHS will pay the other 30%. Schultz will resign as Principal at the January Board meeting. Mr. DeLong will begin posting for a new Principal immediately.

adjourned the meeting at 6:44 p.m.