TAX LEVY HEARING SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library

On December 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen; Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor (6:12 p.m.)

ABSENT: Lori Bowman

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal;

Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

Mr. DeLong reviewed the Board’s discussion from November on the proposed tax levy rate and extension for 2025. He noted that we have an aging building and infrastructure, as we have seen over the past several months with our sewer issues. He stated that we have proposed an increase of 10.02%, which means that we are asking for 10.02% higher than what we received last year, not necessarily an increase to taxpayers of 10.02%. He noted that the school cannot control property assessments or the school’s overall EA V . The total EA V increase this year between the two counties is over 15%. He informed the public that with what we are proposing we are still leaving $225,000 on the table, which is the first time in at least the last 15 years that we are not taxing to the max. If we had gone with the 4.99% increase, we would have left over half a million dollars on the table, and it would have dropped the levy 19 cents, which would be very difficult to get back in the future if needed. This recommendation lowers the tax rate 13 cents, the largest decrease in one year of at least the last 20 years. He noted that we have one of the lowest tax rates in the area, and even combined with the HS’s rate, it is still in the middle to low for the region.