December is a leading month for U.S. home fires

December 4, 2025 –The holiday season is often touted as the most wonderful time of year, but it also presents an increased risk of home fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), December is a leading month for U.S. home fires, with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve representing the second- and third-leading days of the year for home cooking fires, respectively, in 2024.

“Many of the activities we engage in during the holiday season reflect leading causes of home fires, which explains why we consistently see the number of home fires climb at this time of year,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

While cooking significantly contributes to the increased risk of home fires during the holiday season, other contributing factors include Christmas trees in the home, the use of holiday decorations, particularly those involving candles or electrical lighting, and the use of heating equipment.

NFPA’s latest statistics (annual averages between 2020 and 2024) underscore the factors that collectively contribute to the December spike in home fires:

Cooking

Cooking is a leading cause of reported U.S. home fires, home fire injuries, and deaths. An estimated 48 percent of home structure fires, 35 percent of home fire injuries, and 16 percent of home fire deaths involved kitchen and cooking equipment. Unattended equipment is a factor in an estimated one-quarter (25 percent) of reported home cooking fires and nearly half (43 percent) of the associated deaths. Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Heating

Heating equipment is another leading cause of U.S. home fires with nearly half (46 percent) of all home heating fires occurring from December through February. Space heaters and heating stoves were the type of heating equipment responsible for the largest shares of home heating equipment fires, accounting for nearly half (47 percent) of the fires, seven out of 10 deaths (73 percent), and seven out of 10 injuries (70 percent).

Holiday Decorations

U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 835 home structure fires that began with decorations (excluding Christmas trees), resulting in three civilian fire deaths, 29 civilian fire injuries and $18 million in direct property damage. Nearly half (47 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or other heat-producing equipment. Candle fires peak in December and January; 12 percent of candle fires occur in December and 10 percent occur in January.

Christmas Trees

Christmas tree fires don’t happen very often, but when they do, they tend to be more serious. U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 143 home fires that started with Christmas trees, resulting in an estimated seven civilian deaths, 13 civilian injuries, and $15 million in property damage. Nearly one in four (24 percent) Christmas tree fires were started by lamps or bulbs. Eleven percent were started by candles. Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 40 percent of home Christmas tree fires.







Lithium-Ion Batteries

Many people will be buying and gifting electronic devices that contain lithium-ion batteries. As the use of these devices has increased in recent years, so too has the number of related fires. It’s important to understand the risks associated with these batteries and ways to prevent them:

Only purchase and use devices, batteries, and charging equipment that are listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and labeled accordingly.

Use charging equipment that is only compatible with your device. To be safe, use only the charging equipment that is supplied with your device.

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is always the best option. Take the batteries to a battery recycling location or contact your local waste department for disposal instructions.

Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color.

Only have device repairs performed by a qualified professional.

“Understanding where potential threats exist and taking the steps needed to prevent them can go a long way toward ensuring a festive, fire-safe holiday season,” said Carli.

NFPA offers a wealth of information and resources to help minimize the likelihood of cooking, heating, candle, Christmas tree, and decoration fires. Learn more at nfpa.org/winterholidaysafety

