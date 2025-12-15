2026 Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Meeting

Don’t miss the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 81st Annual Meeting! The meeting will be held on January 15, 2026, at the Pontiac Elks Club, 459 Elks Club Rd, Pontiac, starting at 8:00 am with a breakfast buffet.

This year, our speaker will be discussing the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and how we, as a state, are progressing toward meeting our goals.

During the meeting, we will also be electing three Soil and Water Conservation District Directors and handing out a Conservation Farm Family and Partner in Conservation Awards.

Tickets for this year’s event are $15 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, January 7th. We hope to see many of you there!