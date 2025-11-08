Traffic Crash Involving Dwight Police Officer

On Friday, November 7th, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a Dwight Police Officer was traveling westbound on Mazon Avenue approaching Old Route 66 when a vehicle traveling southbound on Old Route 66 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the officer’s vehicle. Dwight Fire Protection District and Dwight EMS responded to the scene. Both Route 66 and Route 17 were temporarily closed during the response.

Three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including the Dwight Police Officer, were transported to local hospitals for evaluation. The Dwight Officer was treated and released.

Mutual aid ambulances from Gardner and Coal City assisted at the scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.