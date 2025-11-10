Streator author to host book launch party at Streator Public Library

STREATOR, Illinois — Streator resident and author Julie Stroebel Barichello is celebrating the release of her humorous middle grade novel, “The Mountain of Dempsey Molehill,” with a book launch party at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at Streator Public Library.

Released Nov. 4, the book follows a chaotic year in the life of the Molehill family and is narrated by 12-year-old middle child Dempsey Molehill. The fictional community of Pickettstown is built on conformity and opposes change, so the community is thrown into an uproar when Dempsey’s dad challenges the longtime mayor in the local election. Dempsey and his siblings want to help their dad’s campaign and try to stay on their best behavior. But where there’s a Molehill, there’s bound to be mischief.

In the midst of their best efforts to behave, the Molehill kids trick a neighborhood bully into a muddy disaster, enlist the assistance of the town’s rumored “witch” to counter a priest’s anti-Halloween crusade, and terrorize classmates with Scrap the one-eared cat, among other shenanigans.

Barichello drew inspiration for the Molehill family from her parents’ childhood stories, which she grew up listening to around family bonfires.

“Before I wrote the story of the Molehills, I listened to stories about the Stroebels,” Barichello said. “When I was a kid, my family had a tradition of storytelling around the fire or at the dinner table. A lot of those stories were about the antics my dad, aunts and uncles got into when they were younger. They inspired some of the Molehill sibling mischief and shenanigans.”

The book is written toward a middle school audience of fifth through eighth graders, but the examination of small-town politics and life in a large, rowdy family will resonate with older readers as well, according to Barichello.

Kirkus Reviews, an industry leader in book reviews since 1933, says “a sublime, charming cast enlivens this delightful tale of family and community.” BookLife Reviews through Publishers Weekly named “The Mountain of Dempsey Molehill” an Editor’s Pick.

The official launch party for the book is scheduled Nov. 15 at Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., Streator. The event will include a brief talk from Barichello about “the story behind the story,” followed by an excerpt reading. A meet and greet will follow, during which guests can meet the author and buy copies of the book (cash or check only). Barichello will be available for book signings.

All who attend will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win the prize basket, which includes a copy of the book, plus activities and crafts related to characters and events in the story. Students who attend can play Molehill Bingo during the presentation, with the winner receiving a copy of the book. During the meet and greet session, guests can take photos with props at the “Make Your Own Character” station.

For more information about the book, visit www.juliestroebelbarichello.com.