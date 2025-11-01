Sign up for November events at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has fun activities scheduled for November. All of these programs are free and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

The Making of “I Love Lucy” will be presented by Todd Hunt at 6 pm Monday, Nov. 3. Journey back to the golden age of television with slides, audio, and video clips to reveal how this classic was created. Guests will learn about the life stories of cast members and the fascinating back stories behind classic episodes like the candy factory.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 4. The group will be trying out holiday appetizers and dips. The rule of the club is changing! Now, people may also bring old family recipes or others to try out if they choose; however, everyone is still invited to peruse the wide selection of books available at the library. Make a recipe and bring some to share. Discussion will center around recipes.

Crafting Mocktails will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov. 5. Guests will learn how to create four different mocktails and taste test them. Space is limited so sign up soon!

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm Thursday, Nov. 6. This group is open to all adults. Come and go as your schedule allows.

Candle Making will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 6. Local candle maker Michelle Wright will lead the group in creating a simple pour candle. This craft is adults only.

Anne Shaw Heinrich Book Reading and Signing will begin at 11 am Saturday, Nov. 8. Join this author and former Dwight resident as she reads from her latest book. Anne will talk briefly about her book series, answer questions, and sign books. Some of the proceeds from this event will go to Safe Journeys, a nonprofit that supports victims of abuse.

S’more Senior Fun will meet at 1 pm Wednesday, Nov. 12. This senior social will include indoor s’more making and games to play. All seniors are invited.

The Last Charge of the Rough Rider – Teddy Roosevelt’s Last Days and His Plan to Charge the Germans in WWI with Rough Riders will be presented by author and historian William Hazelgrove at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov. 12. Attendees will hear about the final years of Roosevelt’s life which included devastation when he lost his son Quentin in WWI.

An Olive Oil Tasting will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 13. The Olive Bin will be on site to offer up a variety of flavors of olive oil and discuss which flavors work best for certain dishes. If you would like to request a specific flavor, check out the options at theolivebin.com and let us know.

As a bonus craft, we will create a Santa Gnome Craft at 11 am Saturday, Nov. 15. If anyone has Tide pod (or Gain, etc.) containers, please bring them to the library. We will need them for this craft.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 20. The group will discuss the United Healthcare CEO killing.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Nov. 25, to discuss “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s plot to take over America, and the woman who stopped them” by Timothy Egan.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the library will be the drop-off spot for letters to Santa. Letters can be placed in the special mailbox located in the children’s department. If you would like your child to receive a reply from Santa, please make sure to include your child’s name and address legibly with their letter. Letters may be dropped off until Dec. 15.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 27-28.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts. They will NOT meet the week of Thanksgiving.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.