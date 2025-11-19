Sign up for holiday events and more at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has fun activities scheduled for November. All of these programs are free and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 20. The group will discuss the United Healthcare CEO killing.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Nov. 25, to discuss “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s plot to take over America, and the woman who stopped them” by Timothy Egan.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 25, the library will be the drop-off spot for letters to Santa. Letters can be placed in the special mailbox located in the children’s department. If you would like your child to receive a reply from Santa, please make sure to include your child’s name and address legibly with their letter. Letters may be dropped off until Dec. 15.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 27-28.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Monday, Dec. 1, to try out holiday desserts. This club is open to anyone who would like to join. Participants can check out a cookbook or magazine from the library or use a favorite recipe from their personal collection. Bring some of your recipe for the group to sample.

Prairie Singers Christmas Concert is scheduled for 6:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 2. This is a holiday favorite performance for many, so seats fill quickly.

Teen and Adult Craft Night – Holiday Soap Making will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 4. Local soap maker, Rebecca Zappa, will lead the group in making Christmas soaps.

As a bonus craft for teens and adults, Mini Christmas Tree Craft will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, Dec. 6. The library will provide the Styrofoam tree form and some standard craft supplies. If you would like to get more creative and come up with a theme, you can bring additional supplies of your own. Spaces are limited.

Christmas on the Front Lines will be held at 6 pm Tuesday, Dec. 9. Popular historian Ron Eckberg will share the story of Christmas 1944 on the World War II battlefield.

Our next Senior Social will be Cookies, Crooners, and Colors, meeting at 1 pm Wednesday, Dec. 10. All seniors are invited to join us to listen to Christmas favorites from popular crooners like Bing Crosby while enjoying some Christmas cookies. While visiting with friends, we will have adult coloring pages available to help you relax.

Music Bingo will take place at 6 pm Wednesday, Dec. 10. Test your music knowledge, including some Christmas rounds, to win fun prizes.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet at the library from 10 am-4 pm Thursday, Dec. 11. Bring your supplies and projects and join others who share your love of fiber arts. The group is open to all adults. Come and go as your schedule allows.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 11, to discuss Eleanor Jarman, also known as the “Blonde Tigress.” Jarman got caught up in a Chicago crime spree and was convicted as an accomplice to murder. She was sent to Dwight prison, where she managed to escape and live out her life, perhaps, as America’s longest-running female fugitive. This is open to all teens and adults.

4 to Go Christmas Concert will be held at 6 pm Monday, Dec. 15. This area acapella group includes Dwight’s own Janet Brady. This concert of beautiful songs and harmonies will help get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet again at 10 am Tuesday, Dec. 16, to discuss “Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood. All adults are welcome to attend.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts. They will NOT meet the week of Thanksgiving.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.