The Dwight Common School’s Redbird Drama Company Speech Team competed in the IESA Speech Contest held at MVK last Saturday, November 8th. It was an amazing oratory day for our Redbirds as they showcased their oratory art alongside twelve other area schools. Our Redbirds did their best and made the day a joy for both their Team and the audience alike.

Congratulations to the Team on a job well done. The Speech Team will have a Celebration Breakfast on Friday Morning, November 14th, at 7:00 AM in Ms. McCullough’s Room, #39W

Earning the highest rating of a “1”:

Van Patten with 3 1sts,

Blayze Halstead with 3 1sts,

Henry Sassenger-with 2 1sts,

Harper Connor, with 2 1sts,

Maci Gerber, with 2 1sts,

Lilly Stone, with 2 1sts,

Breckin Halstead with 2 1sts,

Opal Moore with 2-1sts and

Blake Taplin with 2 1sts,

Charlotte Sassenger, Oakleigh Patten, Evelyn Hansen, Mackenzie Mallaney, Sophi Merchen, Mia Hoffner, Luna Parker, Willow Riber, Kataleya Cortez, Lucy Cotter, Sora Merchen, Everett Lair, and Natalie Heikkila each earned a rating of 1 as well.

Earning a 2 Rating:

Pari Patel, Bristol Jensen, Natalie Mallaney, Willow Riber, Luna Parker, Kataleya Cortez, Mia Hoffner, Gwen Schaus, Kenzie Jones, and Amber Ocanto.