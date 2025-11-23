Join the Prairie Singers as they celebrate the season with a heartwarming blend of secular and sacred music that captures the spirit of Christmas. This year marks the 38th concert series, and we are thrilled to invite you to experience the joy at any of our four festive locations.

✨ Let the harmonies of the holidays fill your heart with peace, warmth, and celebration. Whether you are a longtime fan or joining them for the first time, they promise an experience of musical magic.

Prairie Creek Public Library, Dwight, Tuesday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.

United Methodist Church, Morris, Saturday, December 6, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Seneca, Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.

St. Columba Catholic Church, Ottawa, Sunday, December 14, 2 p.m.

The Dwight Public Library concert is open to the public and free of charge but reservations are required. Contact the library at 815 584 3061. The church concerts will have a free will offering.