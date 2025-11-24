Steven B. Emling, 72, of Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 10, 2025, at Arc of Kankakee in Kankakee, IL. Born November 12, 1952, to Basil and Marian B. (née Silliman) Emling in Kankakee, IL.

Steven dedicated his life to serving his country with honor, integrity, and devotion. In January of 1971, he enlisted in the United States Navy, beginning what would become a distinguished 22-year Navy career that helped shape not only his life but the lives of those who served alongside him. Through hard work, leadership, and an unwavering sense of duty, he rose to the respected rank of Petty Officer First Class, a position earned through professionalism, dedication, and the trust of his fellow sailors.

For 13 years, Steven served as a Data Systems Analyst, mastering complex naval systems and supporting critical missions around the world. He later spent 8 years as an instructor, sharing his knowledge and guiding others with patience, precision, and pride. His dedication and professionalism earned him multiple honors, including the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

After more than two decades of faithful and commendable service, Steven retired from the United States Navy in November of 1989, transferring honorably to the Fleet Reserve. His career stood as a testament to the Navy’s highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment and reflected the very best of what it means to serve.

In his leisure time, Steven enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

Steven was a member of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his stepfather, Ted (Carol) Armstrong of Reddick, IL; his siblings, Gary (Linda) Emling of Dwight, IL, Marla Raymond of Bourbonnais, IL, Cindy (Vick) Graham of Weatherford, TX, Nina (Jim) Gill of Bourbonnais, IL, Belinda (Dave) Whitman of Dwight, IL, and William (Annette) Patchett of Odell, IL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood, IL. Inurnment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

