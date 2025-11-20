Brian Daniel Robisky, 48, of Elwood, Indiana, and formerly of Dwight, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2025. He was born March 6, 1977, in Streator, the son of Daniel and Kathleen (Stevenson) Robisky.

He is survived by his mother of Dwight; his daughter, Brianna Robisky of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kelly Sereniti of Houston, Texas; grandmother, Lois Stevenson of Dwight; sisters, Jennifer Robisky of Odell and Katelyn (Ryan) Mack of Des Moines, Iowa; and brother, Dennis Robisky of St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles: Jim (Judy) Stevenson, Joe (Melinda) Stevenson, Rick (Lisa) Stevenson, and Sheri (Bill) Bergeson, as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Robisky, and his grandfather, William Stevenson, who welcomed him home to Heaven.

Brian was a 1995 graduate of Dwight Township High School and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after. He graduated from the Community College of the Air Force. During his military career, he was deployed eleven times and received eight commendation medals before being honorably discharged in 2016 as a Master Sergeant. He often said serving his country and traveling the world were the happiest times of his life.

Brian was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also cheered on the Bears and the Bulls. He was an animal lover and leaves behind his beloved dog, Claire. He had a great sense of humor, and his laughter will stay with us forever. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, leaving behind memories of a loyal friend who stood by the people he loved.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 25, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Dwight. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow the Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Odell.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Livingston County Humane Society.