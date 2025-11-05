NEW BOOK ON ILLINOIS IN REVOLUTIONARY WAR

HELPS AMERICA CELEBRATE 250

Believed to be First Work Solely Dedicated to Illinois in the Revolution

A new book on Illinois’ leaders and actions in the Revolutionary War helps celebrate America 250 with an array of little-known stories to inspire and excite readers.

Illinois in the Revolutionary War provides fast-moving, easy-to-read narrative on the events that took place in present-day Illinois during the American Revolution, forty years before statehood. Many of the stories in the book have been overlooked in the 250 years since they happened.

Written by acclaimed Carlinville author Tom Emery, the book is believed to be the first work solely devoted to the state in the Revolution.

“There was more to the war in Illinois than most people realize,” said Emery. “Revolutionary action took place in many parts of the state, and it was a struggle for all involved. It shows how hard many Americans worked for liberty.”

The book provides much narrative on the dominant figure in the war in Illinois, George Rogers Clark, and his daring capture of Kaskaskia. Clark’s march to the stronghold of Vincennes, which was sometimes through frigid, chest-deep water, is covered in detail.

Information on many of Clark’s lieutenants, including Capt. Joseph Bowman and others, is included, as is a balanced look at the state’s American Indians during the conflict.

Illinois in the Revolutionary War also discusses the 1780 expedition that carried all the way to the present-day Quad Cities, as well as clashes at St. Louis and present-day Michigan that affected Illinois.

The legacy of the war in Illinois, including the celebrated visit of the heroic Marquis de Lafayette to Illinois, the many place names for Revolutionary figures in the state, and the hundreds of Revolutionary veterans buried in Illinois, are also detailed.

Illinois in the Revolutionary War includes in-depth research and an array of artwork, as well as a full bibliography, complete footnotes with annotation, and index.

The book was reviewed by several leading scholars, including Taylor Pensoneau of New Berlin, a former Illinois statehouse reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with extensive knowledge of Illinois history and politics. Dr. Samuel Wheeler of Springfield, a highly regarded historian and member of the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission, also reviewed the work, as did Kevin Kaegy of Greenville, an authority on the pre-statehood history of southern Illinois.

Emery has created 44 book and booklet titles, and has won sixteen awards from the Illinois State Historical Society. He has lectured on his work to audiences around the Midwest.

Illinois in the Revolutionary War appeals to readers of all ages, both sexes, and any level of interest in history, including students, with a fresh look at a topic that has been sorely underwritten in the history of the state. The book also honors the ongoing 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States.

The book sells for $19.95 plus $4.86 postage and $1.19 tax ($26 total). Delivery is expected in mid-December, well in time for Christmas, and supplies will be limited.

Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For more information, call 217-710-8392.