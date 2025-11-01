Morris Hospital Welcomes New Cardiologist

October 31, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Dr. Jibran Rana, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, has joined Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists.

Patients can see Dr. Rana for a wide range of cardiac and vascular conditions, including heart disease, hypertension, arrhythmias, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, valvular disease, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease and more.

Dr. Rana has office hours at Morris Hospital locations in Dwight (101 S. Prairie Avenue), Morris (1345 Edwards Street) and Ottawa (1703 Polaris Circle).

As a fellowship trained interventional cardiologist, Dr. Rana performs advanced testing and procedures in the cath lab at Morris Hospital including angiography, percutaneous coronary interventions, and endovascular therapies.

Dr. Rana received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, and completed an internal medicine residency at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Las Vegas, NV. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, followed by a fellowship in interventional and structural cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mill, New Jersey, with a focus on advanced coronary and peripheral interventions as well as structural heart therapies.

He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rana, call 815-705-1000. For more information, visit www.morrishospital.org/cvspecialists.