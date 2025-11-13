Morris Hospital Receives “A” Grade for Patient Safety

November 13, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is one of 35 hospitals in Illinois to receive an ‘A’ on the fall 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade that was released on November 13, a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit watchdog that assigns letter grades to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

The data used to calculate the fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grade covers a time-period ranging from July 2021-December 2024, depending on the quality measure. Of the 109 Illinois hospitals included in Leapfrog’s report, 32% received an A on the fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grade, 19% received a B, 31% received a C, and 17% received a D or F.

Commenting on Morris Hospital’s third consecutive A, Morris Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive Kimberly Landers said the achievement was well earned, as the hospital measures quality and safety every day in addition to issuing monthly report cards within the organization as a way to continually monitor quality of care. The monthly report cards are reviewed by the hospital Board of Directors’ Quality Committee.

“Every day our clinical and professional teams work to ensure our patient experience and quality of care is the best it can be,” said Landers. “Achieving an A grade from Leapfrog every six months requires a commitment to continuous improvement, as the targets are always moving higher and higher, making it even more difficult to obtain an A each grading period.”

“The entire senior team and Board of Directors at Morris Hospital is so very pleased with our patient outcomes and quality scores. We are especially proud of our zero hospital acquired central line infections and inpatient Nursing Communication scores, both which recently received national recognition. Morris Hospital is here to improve the health of our community, and we want to ensure we do the right things for our patients every day.”

To see the full grade details for Morris Hospital or any hospital in the country, or to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention in its state-of-the-art cath lab, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, and integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting. Morris Hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.