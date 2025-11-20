Applications are now being accepted for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP); all income-eligible households are encouraged to apply. LIHEAP is designed to help low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the winter heating season, as well as reduce energy costs through improved energy efficiency. For eligibility information and to apply, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com or call 877-411-9276 (WARM). In addition to LIHEAP, Nicor Gas offers additional resources to help income-qualified customers pay and manage their natural gas bills and save on energy costs.