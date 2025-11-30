The Kankakee County Museum invites you to their 47th Annual Gallery of Trees, “Blast from the Past”. This year the Museum is filled with over forty trees decorated by area non-profit organizations. Over 4,000 visitors are expected to come out for this beloved holiday tradition.

Here’s what you need to know to make the most of your visit:

-Vote for your favorite tree (children’s and adult’s voting!), gingerbread house, AND artwork by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students any time you visit throughout the month. The festivities will continue ALL December long! December hours at the Museum are Thursdays through Sundays 9am-7pm (closed Christmas Day). There is a suggested donation of $3 per person. The Museum Store is also open and full of unique gifts!

Special Holiday Happenings:

Santa will be visiting the Kankakee County Museum:

December 6th 1-5pm

December 7th 11am-1pm

December 13th 5-7pm

December 14th 11am-2pm

December 18th 5-7pm

December 20th & 21st 9:30am – 5:30pm

-Gift wrapping services & special programs with pop up vendors will take place on Saturday & Sunday

December 20th & 21st, including live entertainment and visits from local artists and authors.-Don’t forget to drop off Toys for Tots! Any new, unwrapped gifts can bring extra joy to local children this holiday season. Toy donations are due by December 11th.