Illinois 113 railroad crossing in Coal City closes Nov. 23

COAL CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Illinois 113 will be closed for repairs at the BNSF railroad crossing in Coal City on Sunday, Nov. 23. The closure will be for approximately one day.

A posted detour will direct eastbound Illinois 113 traffic to use Broadway Street, North Street and First Avenue. Westbound Illinois 113 traffic will use Fifth Avenue, North Street and Broadway Street.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.