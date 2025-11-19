Nov 18
Dwight vs Newark
Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament
Dwight 58
Newark 20
Mikayla Chambers 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals
Addy Sulzberger 9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals
GSW vs Rosary
The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29.
Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5.
The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.
Seneca vs Streator
1 2 3 4 Total
Lady Irish 7 21 20 2 50
Streator 2 4 8 6 14
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 15
Tessa Krull 10
Camryn Stecken 7
Kylee Rowley 6
2-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/20/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Serena in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov 17
Seneca vs Marquette
1 2 3 4 Total
Lady Irish 8 11 13 9 41
Marquette 8 5 9 6 28
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance 21
Tessa Krull 9
Kylee Rowley 5
1-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/18/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Streator in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament