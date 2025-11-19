Nov 18
Dwight vs Newark
Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament
Dwight 58
Newark 20
Mikayla Chambers  25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals
Addy Sulzberger  9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds
Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals
GSW vs Rosary
The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29.
Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5.
The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.
Seneca vs Streator
                    1     2     3      4    Total

Lady Irish    7    21    20    2     50
Streator       2     4       8    6     14
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance   15
Tessa Krull                10
Camryn Stecken        7
Kylee Rowley             6
2-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/20/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Serena in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament
Nov 17
Seneca vs Marquette

                    1      2     3     4     Total

Lady Irish      8     11    13    9     41
Marquette     8       5      9    6     28
Leading Scorers
Graysen Provance     21
Tessa Krull                   9
Kylee Rowley              5
1-0 (0-0)
Next up 11/18/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Streator in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament
