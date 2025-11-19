Nov 18

Dwight vs Newark

Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament

Dwight 58

Newark 20

Mikayla Chambers 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals

Addy Sulzberger 9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds

Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals

GSW vs Rosary

The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29.

Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5.

The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.