Gardner – South Wilmington High School is pleased to announce seven Illinois State Scholars for 2025 – 26!

Their achievement reflects not only their individual hard work and dedication, but also the support of their families, teachers, and the GSW community. Well done, we are proud of you!

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) uses a formula to calculate State Scholars using ACT scores and class rank. These students will officially be recognized for their achievement at our Academic Awards Night on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Pictured below (L to R) Aiden Himes, Roman Faletti, Lyca Byers, Kayla Scheuber, Nina Siano, Britney Fatlan, and Madison Wright.