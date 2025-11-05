Grundy County to Participate in 2025 Operation Green Light for Veterans

Grundy County, IL – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Grundy County Board passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a nationwide effort uniting individuals, families, businesses, and communities to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its fifth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2023 and 2024, over 450 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Grundy County has always supported our veterans and the active and reserve members of our nation’s military. Operation Green Light is another opportunity leading up to Veterans Day for our community to continue to show their support. This is not only an opportunity for the county to recognize the veterans in our community but also the veterans that work for the county and continue to serve their community.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.

“This year Veterans Day is a little more special because the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corps are celebrating their 250th anniversary. Our nation does not celebrate the 250th until next year, we have had men and women serving our nation before we were a nation.” said Buck.

Grundy County residents, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by changing one light to a green bulb the week of November 4 to 11. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“Operation Green Light is an opportunity to thank veterans for both their service to our nation and their contributions to our communities,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light up everything from courthouses to bridges, we know veterans will see and feel our gratitude for their selflessness and courage.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.