GRUNDY COUNTY GENTLY USED TOY EVENT 2025

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting the annual Gently Used Toys Event beginning on Monday November 17th until Friday December 12th.

People may donate items that are in good working condition such as toys, games, puzzles, books, DVDs, and dolls to the following locations:

Grundy County Administration Building – 1320 Union, Morris

Coal City Public Library – 85 N. Garfield, Coal City

Morris Public Library – 604 Liberty, Morris

Minooka Three Rivers Library – 109 N. Wabena, Minooka

Channahon Three Rivers Library – 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon

Fossil Ridge Library – 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood

We thank Grundy County residents in advance for their generosity and to all the libraries who assist in this most worthy event. We have always collected over 100 boxes of toys in the past and the children are most appreciative of them. Donations will be distributed to needy Grundy County families, and the Rotary International Club in time for the holidays.

If you should have any questions or need toys for your family, please feel free to contact us at (815) 941-3228 or (815) 941-3229 for more information.

Reuse and give the gift of fun to a child this season! Thank you, Grundy County!