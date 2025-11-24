Giving Thanks by Giving Back

As we enter November, a season centered on gratitude and reflection, I’m reminded that Thanksgiving isn’t only about giving thanks — it’s about giving back. Across our communities, too many families continue to struggle with the high cost of living, and while Washington has addressed a federal shutdown that cut off critical benefits, the needs right here at home haven’t gone away.

Nearly two million Illinois residents rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to put food on the table. In my district alone, more than 39,000 people — children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities — depend on this assistance to make ends meet. As lawmakers worked to keep the government open, my message was simple: protecting food access is not a partisan issue. Hunger doesn’t know political boundaries.

Now that immediate funding threats have been addressed, our work must continue at the community level. This holiday season, I encourage everyone who can to show grace and generosity by helping neighbors in need. Whether you donate to your local food pantry, volunteer at a shelter, or simply check in on a senior who lives alone, every act of kindness strengthens the bonds that hold us together.

Beyond food access, state programs are in place to support families facing other essential needs this winter. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps low-income households pay heating bills, ensuring that no one must choose between staying warm and putting food on the table. Residents can check their eligibility or apply online through HelpIllinoisFamilies.com.

For those struggling with housing, food, or employment, Community Action Agencies across Illinois can connect families with rental assistance, job training, and financial management programs. These agencies do invaluable work year-round, but especially during the holidays when financial strain can feel overwhelming.

As we also mark Veterans Day this month, I want to extend deep gratitude to the men and women who have served our country, such as my father-in-law. Their sacrifices remind us that service takes many forms, from defending our nation abroad to lifting up neighbors at home.

I encourage everyone to visit the Illinois Veterans History Project, which preserves personal stories from service members so future generations can learn from their courage and commitment. If you’re a veteran or family member, you can submit your own story to help keep this living history alive.

November is also a time to look ahead. Our communities are still recovering from years of economic strain, and programs like SNAP and LIHEAP remain vital safety nets. But lasting progress comes when we match policy with compassion — when we turn gratitude into action. By donating, volunteering, or simply lending a helping hand, each of us can make this season brighter for someone else.

This Thanksgiving, let’s take a moment to appreciate what we have and to share it. Together, we can make sure every family in our community experiences not just the spirit of Thanksgiving, but the grace of giving.

As always, I encourage residents to stay in touch with my office for updates on projects, programs, and legislative initiatives. You can reach us at 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow me on Facebook to stay informed about everything we’re building together.

Senator Patrick Joyce

D-Essex, 40th State Senate District