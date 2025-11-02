Motion approving payments of October 28, 2025, $43,197.52 Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $265,434.35 Motion approving August Treasures Report Motion approving September Treasures Report Motion approving the minutes of the September 23, 2025, Services Committee Meeting Motion approving the minutes of the September 23, 2025, Regular Board Meeting Motion approving the minutes of the October 21, 2025, Committee Meetings

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

a. Ordinance 1555- Establishing compensation for the Deputy Clerk

Annual compensation of $2,400 was established for the Deputy Clerk position

b. Ordinance 1556 – Standards for the storage of batteries and solar panels

The ordinance addressing storage batteries and solar panels was updated

c. Resolution 2025-20 – Authorizing the Village of Dwight to install and maintain murals/signage at 103 Chippewa St and establishing ownership and control over said mural/signage

The resolution was approved.

d. Resolution 2025-21 – Provision of providing a municipal vehicle to the EMS Director

A vehicle will be supplied for use by the EMS Director but will be housed at Village Hall.

OLD BUSINESS

Fast5, LLC gave a presentation on their new truck stop being constructed at the old Harvest Table location at 600 W. Mazon Ave. The business and the Village are in conversations regarding potential incentives and/or tax rebates.

NEW BUSINESS