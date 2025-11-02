The Dwight Village Board met on Tuesday, October 28.
In attendance were trustees Marla Kinkade, Joshua Jahn, Pete Meister, Austin Haacke, and Dan Hansen. Trustee Deb Karch was absent.
Others in attendance were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.
The following Consent Agenda items were acted upon and approved:
- Motion approving payments of October 28, 2025, $43,197.52
- Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $265,434.35
- Motion approving August Treasures Report
- Motion approving September Treasures Report
- Motion approving the minutes of the September 23, 2025, Services Committee Meeting
- Motion approving the minutes of the September 23, 2025, Regular Board Meeting
- Motion approving the minutes of the October 21, 2025, Committee Meetings
ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS
a. Ordinance 1555- Establishing compensation for the Deputy Clerk
- Annual compensation of $2,400 was established for the Deputy Clerk position
b. Ordinance 1556 – Standards for the storage of batteries and solar panels
- The ordinance addressing storage batteries and solar panels was updated
c. Resolution 2025-20 – Authorizing the Village of Dwight to install and maintain murals/signage at 103 Chippewa St and establishing ownership and control over said mural/signage
- The resolution was approved.
d. Resolution 2025-21 – Provision of providing a municipal vehicle to the EMS Director
- A vehicle will be supplied for use by the EMS Director but will be housed at Village Hall.
OLD BUSINESS
Fast5, LLC gave a presentation on their new truck stop being constructed at the old Harvest Table location at 600 W. Mazon Ave. The business and the Village are in conversations regarding potential incentives and/or tax rebates.
NEW BUSINESS
- DEA Fireworks Display Request
- The Board considered a request from the Dwight Economic Alliance to confirm a funding amount of $21,700 for the 2026 Dwight fireworks display. This would ensure a show similar to 2025, which cost $15,500. Historically, the DEA coordinates the fireworks while the Village funds them. The Board deferred the request pending alternative options.
- Zoning Variance at 203 W. Delaware St.
- A zoning variance for a Lean-to type shed at 203 W. Delaware was approved.
- Motion to approve Dwight Police Department purchase of new firearms not to exceed $20,00.00
- New firearm purchases were approved. The current firearms in use have been found to be potentially defective.
- Motion to approve the hire of the EMS Director
- Dustin Campbell was hired as new EMS Director
- Motion to approve Johnson Control Quote for 18,482.46 for elevator panel upgrade
- Elevator upgrades were approved.
- Motion to approve DEA Street Closure request for the Sweaty Sweater 5k on 12/6/25
- 5K race street closures were approved
- Motion to approve Street Closure request for Dwight Christmas Parade on 12/6/25
- Christmas parade street closures were approved
- Motion to approve Class B Liquor License Request for Dwight Truck Stop at 11 E. Northbrook
- A Class B Liquor License was approved
- Motion to approve Class C Liquor License Request for Santi’s Breakfast & Mexican Food at 118 E. Main St.
- A Class C Liquor License was approved
EXECUTIVE SESSION
- The Board met in closed session and after returning to regular session moved to approve the contract presented to the Village to purchase property on Watters Drive pending revisions regarding the earnest money and. No details were disclosed as negotiations are ongoing.
The next Village Board Meeting will be Tuesday, November 25.