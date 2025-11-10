The Dwight Trojans punched their ticket to the IHSA quarterfinals for the second consecutive year after a commanding 43–14 victory over Clifton Central on Saturday. The win showcased Dwight’s complete team performance — with touchdowns coming from defense, special teams, and a relentless ground attack.

The Trojan defense set the tone early and never let up. Collin Bachand delivered a performance to remember, scoring two defensive touchdowns — one on a pick-six and another on a strip and fumble return for a score. The defense suffocated Clifton Central’s explosive offense, holding them to just 121 total yards and forcing five turnovers on the night.

Special teams joined the scoring as Will Anderson made a highlight-reel play, blocking a punt and then scooping it up himself for a touchdown to extend Dwight’s lead.

Offensively, the Trojans kept the momentum rolling with a dominant rushing attack, piling up 250 yards on the ground. Evan Cox powered his way to two touchdowns, while Ayden Collom added another, helping seal the win.

The Trojans will now hit the road to face top-seeded Stockton this coming Saturday. Game time is yet to be determined.