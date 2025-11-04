Nov 3

7th/8th Boys Basketball: Redbirds Soar Past Odell in Season Opener!

The Redbirds opened their season in dominant fashion with a convincing 45–20 home win over Odell. Leading the way was Daris Brahimi with 12 points, followed by Jaxon Lee with 10, Chase Wilkey with 8, and Kade Jensen adding 7. Also contributing to the balanced attack were Braiden Bachand with 4 points, while Nate Wilkey and Cooper Irvin chipped in 2 apiece.

With the victory, the Redbirds improve to 1–0 on the season. Great team effort and an awesome start—way to go, Redbirds!

The 8th grade Redbirds picked up a victory in their season opener vs Odell. Leading the way in scoring was Levi Ochoa with 22 points. Nate Wilkey had 10 points. Nash Miner had 6 points. Kade Jensen had 3 points. Jace Jensen and Max Veslak each had 2 points. Braxton Flauhout had 1 point. The Redbirds are 1-0 on the season and back in action next week at Limestone.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds fell behind early against the Odell Rams but overcame nearly a 20 point halftime deficit to bring the game back to 23-24 in the last minutes of the fourth quarter. Although they fell just short, they showed grit and determination and never gave up. They were led by Reed Oswald with 8 points followed by RJ Christenson with 6 and Kaiden bean with 4. Seth Irvin also knocked down a huge bucket. We’re back in action tonight Home vs Coal City at 4:30.