Press Release

Dwight Police Department

November 3, 2025

On November 3, 2025, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Dwight Police Officers observed a vehicle

traveling above the posted speed limit on Mazon Avenue. The vehicle was stopped near the

intersection of Mazon Avenue and St. Louis Street.

Upon contact with the driver, identified as Eddie Brown III, officers determined that his Illinois

driving privileges were suspended. During the encounter, officers located a stolen firearm in

Mr. Brown’s possession. After being placed in handcuffs, Mr. Brown fled the traffic stop on

foot.

The female passenger, Keaira Wilkins, interfered with officers during the arrest and was taken

into custody for Obstructing Justice. She was later released on a Notice to Appear

At approximately 6:35 a.m., an alert resident reported seeing Mr. Brown in a nearby residential area. Officers responded and took Mr. Brown back into custody without further incident.