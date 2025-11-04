Press Release
Dwight Police Department
November 3, 2025
On November 3, 2025, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Dwight Police Officers observed a vehicle
traveling above the posted speed limit on Mazon Avenue. The vehicle was stopped near the
intersection of Mazon Avenue and St. Louis Street.
Upon contact with the driver, identified as Eddie Brown III, officers determined that his Illinois
driving privileges were suspended. During the encounter, officers located a stolen firearm in
Mr. Brown’s possession. After being placed in handcuffs, Mr. Brown fled the traffic stop on
foot.
The female passenger, Keaira Wilkins, interfered with officers during the arrest and was taken
into custody for Obstructing Justice. She was later released on a Notice to Appear
At approximately 6:35 a.m., an alert resident reported seeing Mr. Brown in a nearby residential area. Officers responded and took Mr. Brown back into custody without further incident.
- Mr. Brown was charged with the following offenses:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Escape
- Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Possession of a Firearm Without a Valid FOID
- Driving While License Suspended
- Speeding
- Mr. Brown was transported to the Livingston County Jail for processingBoth individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
- The Dwight Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office,
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Pontiac Police Department, Illinois State Police, and
Com Communications Center.