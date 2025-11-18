Dwight Historical Society Declines Dwight Township Request to Modify Pioneer Gothic Church Deed

November 17, 2025 – The Dwight Historical Society held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the situation concerning the Pioneer Gothic Church at 201 North Franklin Street in Dwight. The Township of Dwight (not the Village of Dwight) had requested the Historical Society consider changing provisions in the property deed to facilitate selling of the property. The group voted to decline this request.

Since 1977, the Township has owned the church, when the Dwight Historical Society deeded it to them to use as their town hall. However, restrictions were included in the deed which precluded the Township from using the building for anything other than a Town Hall or church. James H. Oughton was president of the Society at the time and presented the deed to Clement J. Steichen, township supervisor.

In a motion Monday that was passed by the group, the Historical Society proposed a 3-year committee be established to find funding and a long term solution for the property.

This in effect would leave the church in the possession of the Township, burdened with its upkeep, but with no way to sell the church because of how the property deed was structured.

Recently the Township determined the church did not fit its current needs and purchased a building downtown at 116 S. Franklin St. which was more energy-efficient and physically-accessible. This left the church as surplus and the Township began to look for options for disposition.

The church was offered to the Village of Dwight to take ownership but that deal never came to be. When options on selling the property were investigated, the deed restrictions came to light.

Information on the proposed Gothic Church Preservation Committee will be passed on as it takes shape.

Pioneer Gothic Church Deed Restrictions

1. No industrial or regular day-to-day commercial activities shall be carried on on said real estate.

2. No building or other structures shall be built on or maintained on said real estate, other than the structure now located thereon, except with the prior written approval of the Dwight Historical Society, Inc.

3. No construction, alteration or remodeling or any other thing shall be undertaken or permitted to be undertaken on the structure now located on the said real estate which would effect its exterior appearance, provided, however, that the maintenance, repairs, repainting or refinishing of the exterior of said structure, damage to which has resulted from casualty loss, deterioration, or wear and tear, shall be permitted without written permission of said Dwight Historical Society, Inc., provided further, however, that said maintenance, repairs, repainting or refinishing shall be done in a manner which will not alter the appearance thereof as of the date of this conveyance.

4. Said real estate shall not be subdivided.

5. The structure on said real estate shall not be used or occupied for any purpose other than a church or office for said Town of Dwight and other activities related thereto.

6. In the event of any violation of the above provisions herein, said Dwight Historical Society, Inc., may, following reasonable notice to the Town of Dwight, institute a suit to enjoin such violation and to require restoration of the premises to their prior condition, or in the alternative, said Dwight Historical Society, Inc., or its agents and representatives may enter upon such premises to correct any such violation and to require said Town of Dwight to be responsible for the costs thereof.

7. Said Dwight Historical Society shall have available to it all legal and equitable remedies for enforcement of the obligations created herein and in the event the Town of Dwight is found to have violated any of the provisions herein, said Town shall reimburse said Dwight Historical Society, Inc., for all costs and expenses incurred by it in connection therewith, including court costs and reasonable attorney’s fees.

8. Said Town of Dwight agrees and shall undertake to insert all: of the above provisions in any subsequent deed or other. legal instrument by which said Town divests itself of either the title to or its possessory interest in said real estate or any portion thereof.