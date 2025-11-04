Dwight Christmas For Kids SHOPPERS AND VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!!

The Christmas for Kids program in Dwight needs volunteers to shop for the children using their “wish lists” and funds from the Christmas for Kids Committee.

If you would like to be a shopper this year, wish lists will be available for pick up at the Dwight United Methodist Church (701 S. Colunbia St.) on Tuesday, November 11th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. **If you are unable to make it at this time and would still like a wish list, please contact Kolby Golden at 815-228-3355**

Gifts that are purchased are due back to the Dwight United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 11th between 11:00 am and 5:30 pm. All gifts need to be wrapped and properly labeled.

If you would like to help with the delivery of the gifts, Christmas for Kids and Love Box Delivery Day is Saturday, December 13th at 9:00 am at the Dwight United Methodist Church!