Dustin Campbell Sworn In as EMS Director for the Village of Dwight

Dwight, Illinois – On November 25, 2025, Dustin Campbell was sworn in as the new EMS Director for the Village of Dwight, returning to lead the same department where he first began his career in emergency medical services.

Campbell’s EMS story started right here in Dwight in 2001, when he began working as an EMT through the St. Mary’s contract. As he gained experience in the field, he continued to advance his education, earning his EMT-Intermediate license and eventually his paramedic license. From 2009 to 2015, he served full time with Dwight EMS as a Kurtz contract employee, responding to calls in the community he calls home.

In addition to his time with Dwight EMS, Campbell also worked for the Dwight Fire Protection District, where he served as a Lieutenant and EMS Coordinator. He later stepped away from Dwight for several years to work as an EMS Manager for a large private ambulance service, gaining valuable leadership and management experience on a broader scale.

Now, he’s bringing that experience back to Dwight.

As EMS Director, Campbell will oversee day-to-day operations, support the men and women serving on the ambulances, and work with village leadership to continue strengthening Dwight EMS for our future.