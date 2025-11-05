Nov 4

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans fell short in the semi-final match against Cissna Park Timberwolves, resulting in the season coming to an end. The scores were 6-25, 13-25. The Lady Trojans finished the season with an overall record of 19-16, 4-5 in the Tri County Conference. The lead scorers are below:

Claire Sandeno- 4 digs, 1 block, 3 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 block, 1 kill

Kit Connor- 4 assist

Kenzie Livingston- 4 digs

Oct 30

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were victorious over rival Gardner South Wilmington in the Class 1A Regional Championship last night. The Lady Trojans beat the Panthers in 2 nail biting sets: 28-26, 25-23. The Lady Trojans are now 19-15 overall. Sectionals will be on Tuesday November 4th in Watseka. Game time is at 7:30pm against Cissna Park. Stats below:

Kit Connor- 4 digs, 14 assists

Sophie Buck- 6 digs, 14 assists

Claire Sandeno- 25 digs, 2 assists, 11 kills

Delaney Boucher- 3 digs, 5 blocks, 9 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 21 digs

Mikayla Chambers- 12 digs, 5 kills

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 5 digs, 7 kills

Oct 29

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans took on Morgan Park Academy in a semi final match and were victorious in 2 sets: 25-12, 25-12. Overall record is now 18-15. The Lady Trojans will take on Gardner South Wilmington in the Regional Championship tonight @ 6pm. Leads scorers are below:

Sophie Buck- 2 aces, 5 digs, 11 assists, 1 kill

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 10 digs, 7 kills

Mikayla Wahl-Seabert- 1 ace, 3 assist, 1 block, 4 kills

Delaney Boucher- 3 digs, 3 blocks, 7 kills

Hannah Harsh- 2 blocks, 1 kill

Oct 22

The Freshman Volleyball team ended their season last night with a loss to GSW 16-25, 21-25. They ended a great season with a 13-7-1 record 6-1 in conference. Chloe Leithliter led all servers with 6 points and 2 ace serves and had team high 4 digs. Shay Sulzberger had 4 kills and Addy Pittenger had 5 assists. Thank you to the girls for their work and effort this season. Definitely saw the potential we knew they had. Can’t wait until next season.

Dwight JV Lady Trojans were defeated by the Panthers in 3 sets 16-25, 25-20 & 10-15. They ended their season 11-15 & 3-6 in conference. Leading Scorers of tonight’s match include…

Olivia Buck: 7 digs, 7 assists & 1 kill

Callie Robinson: 1 ace, 1 dig, 4 kills

Katelynn Todd: 1 ace, 3 digs, 3 kills

June Woods: 1 ace, 3 kills

Shay Sulzberger & Reagan Brown: Each with 7 digs.

Dwight Lady Trojans competed in a non-conference rival match against Gardner South Wilmington last night. Lady Trojans were victorious in 3 sets; 19-25, 25-21, 25-22. Overall record is now 16-15, 4-5 in Tri county conference. Lead scorers are below:

Sophie Buck- 2aces, 6 digs, 14 assists

Sarah Parker- 2aces, 5 digs, 12 assists

Claire Sandeno- 4aces, 18 digs, 1 assist, 1 block, 12 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 18 digs, 2 blocks, 8 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 22 digs

Oct 21

The Freshman Volleyball team took the W in the last conference match of the year, beating Ottawa Marquette 25-22, 25-15. Chloe Leithliter had a great night behind the service line and had a team high 13 pts (5 Aces), Addy Pittenger tallied 9 assists, 10 digs and 4 kills. Shay Sulzberger and June Woods each had team high 5 kills And Kenzie Livingston also tallied 7 digs and 2 assists. Their record is now 13-6-1. 6-1 in conference. We finish our season tomorrow at GSW.

Dwight JV Lady Trojans defeated their conference match against the Crusaders last night in 2 matches 25-19 & 25-19. Their current record is 11-14 & 3-6 in conference.

Leading Scorers include…

Olivia Buck: 4 aces, 2 digs, 8 assists.

Callie Robinson: 1 ace, 2 digs, 3 kills.

Katelynn Todd: 1 dig, 2 kills

Avery Crouch: 3 digs, 4 killsReagan Brown & Addie Taylor each had 1 ace & 2 digs for the night.

Dwight varsity lady Trojans lost in a conference match against Marquette last night. The scores were 25-17, 20-25, 24-26. Overall record is now 15-15, 4-5 in Tri County Conference. Leads scorers below:

Sophie Buck- 15 digs, 14 assists

Claire Sandeno- 4aces, 24 digs, 11kills

Mikayla Chambers- 1ace,14 digs, 2 blocks, 5 kills

Makayla W. Seabert- 1ace,11digs,2blocks, 4 kills

Addy Sulzberger- 4 digs, 2 kills

Oct 20 vs Pontiac

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans played Pontiac in a non-conference match. Lady Trojans were defeated in 2 sets; 15-25, 10-25. Lead scorers below: Sophie Buck- 2 digs, 5 assists

Claire Sandeno- 8 digs, 3 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 8 digs, 5 kills

Makayla Wahl-Seabert- 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 kill

The Freshman Volleyball team lost 21-25, 19-25 to Pontiac. Addy Pittenger had 9 assists, 5 service pts and 3 kills, Shay Sulzberger 11 digs, 3 kills, Kenzie Livingston had 11 digs. June woods had 3 kills and Kira shores added 1 block. Brooklin Trainor had 3 service points and 3 digs. We have our last conference match tonight against Ottawa Marquette at our Volley 4 a Cure night. Come out and support the girls and raise money and awareness for MetaVivor. (research for Metastatic Breast Cancer)

Oct 16 TCC Tournament 3rd Place

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans took on St. Bede (2nd seed) in the 3rd place match of the TCC tournament. The lady Trojans (5th seed) were victorious in 2 sets: 25-19, 25-23. Overall record is now 15-13, 4-4 in conference. Lead scorers below:

Kit Connor- 1 ace, 1 dig, 7 assist Claire Sandeno- 10 digs, 7 kills Delaney Boucher- 9 kills, 1 block Kenzie Livingston- 10 digs, 1 assist

Front row from left to right: Makayla Wahl-Seabert, Avery Connor, Sarah Parker, Kenzie Livingston, Kit Connor, Olivia Buck, Madlynn Lucus.

Back row from left to right: Coach Kayleigh Gray, Claire Sandeno, Sophie Buck, Addy Sulzberger, Delaney Boucher, Dori Wilson, Mikayla Chambers, Hannah Harsh, Coach Steven Lopez, Honorine Mwizerwa. Not pictured is Coach Laura Pittenger & Macy McDowell.

Oct 14 TCC Tournament

Dwight Varsity lady Trojans were defeated by conference opponent Henry in the first semi final match of the TCC tournament. The scorers were 9-25, 25-22, 16-25.

The lady Trojans will compete against St Bede Academy on Thursday 10/16 for third place. Overall record is now 14-13, 4-4 in conference. Lead scorers are below:

Kit Connor- 6 digs, 9 assists, 1 kill

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 14 digs, 1 block, 5 kills

Delaney Boucher- 6 blocks, 6 kills

Makayla W-Seabert- 4 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 1ace, 17 digs, 1 block, 3 kills

Oct 13 TCC Tournament

Dwight Varsity lady Trojans defeated Midland Timberwolves in 3 sets during the first round of the TCC tournament. Scores were 25-17, 23-35, 25-20. Overall record is now 14-12, 4-4 in TCC. Lead scorers below:

Sophie Buck- 1 ace, 2 digs, 14 assists

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 23 digs, 1 block, 12 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 5 blocks, 11 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 1 ace, 27 digs

Mikayla Chambers- 1 ace, 18 digs, 2 assists, 1 block, 4 kills

Oct 9 vs Roanoke Benson

Dwight varsity lady Trojans were defeated last night in a conference match against Roanoke Benson. Scores were 23-25, 16-25. Overall record is now 13-12, 4-4 in the Tri county conference. Leads scorers below:

Sophie Buck- 3 digs, 10 assists

Mikayla Chambers- 2 aces, 8 digs, 3 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 5 blocks, 4 kills

Sarah Parker- 4 digs, 4 assists

The JV Lady Trojans defeated their conference match Ronoake last night in 3 great matches 25-15, 16-25 & 26-24. Leading Scorers include… Olivia Buck: 11 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces, 5 kills.

Addy Pittenger: 5 digs, 9 assists, 1 kill

June Woods: 1 ace, 3 kills

Shay Sulzberger: Great night passing with 9 digs

Reagan Brown: Made the team victorious with her intense serves with 7 aces, 4 digs

Oct 6 vs Gibson City

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans competed in a non-conference match last night against Gibson City. The Lady Trojans were defeated in 3 sets. Below are the top performers. Claire Sandeno- 3 aces, 17 digs, 20 kills, 1 block

Sophie Buck- 7 digs, 25 assists

Makayla Wahl-Seabert- 1 ace, 5 digs, 8 kills, 1 block

Kenzie Livingston- 15 digs, 3 assist

The JV Lady Trojans played against Gibson City last night and were defeated in 2 matches. Leading Scorers include…

Addy Pittenger: 2 assists, 2 aces

Olivia Buck: 2 assists, 2 digs

Sophi Keri: 2 kills

Reagan Brown & Addie Taylor: Each with 5 digs

The Freshmen Volleyball team added a big non conference win last night against GCMS. Winning 25-16,25-17. Addy PIttenger ended the night with 10 assists , 4 service pts and 3 kills. Shay Sulzberger led the team behind the serving line with 6 points and also had a great passing night and 3 kills. Chloe Leithliter had 6 digs and team high 4 kills. Kenzie Livingston had 7 digs. June Woods and Kira Shore both had 2 kills

Oct 2 vs Midland

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans competed in a Tri-County conference match last night against the Midland Timberwolves and were victorious in 3 sets; 25-19, 18-25 & 25-17. Overall record is now 13-10, 4-3 in conference. Lead scorers below:

Sophie Buck- 1ace, 6 digs, 11 assists

Kit Connor- 1 ace, 4 digs, 11 assists

Delaney Boucher- 12 kills, 3 blocks

Claire Sandeno- 1 ace, 6 digs, 8 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 14 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

The JV Lady Trojans took on a conference match vs Midland last night & were defeated in 3 tough matches 21-25, 26-24 & 13-15.

Leading Scorers include…

Olivia Buck: 6 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs & 1 ace

Callie Robinson: 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace

Reagan Brown: 2 assists, 8 digs & 3 aces

Avery Crouch: 3 kills, 3 digs

Addy Pittenger: 6 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace

The Freshman Volleyball team added a conference win last night against Midland. Winning 25-19,25-16. Addy Pittenger ended the night with 13 assists & 6 pts and 2 kills. June Woods led the team with 10 service points and 5 kills. Shay Sulzburger and Kira Shores had 4 kills a piece. Chloe Leithliter also had 2 kills and 5 pts Kenzie Livingston had 6 digs Their record is now 11-5-1. 5-1 in conference.

Sept 30 @ Streator Woodland

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans competed in a Tri-County Conference match against Streator Woodland last night. The Lady Trojans were victorious in 2 sets; 25-16, 25-19. Overall record is now 12-10, 3-3 in conference. Lead scorers are below. Sophie Buck- 1 dig, 12 assists

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 3 digs, 5 kills, 1 block

Mikayla Chambers- 12 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

Claire Sandeno- 1ace, 10 digs, 5 kills

Dwight JV Lady Trojans took on a conference match vs the Woodland Warriors last night & were defeated in 3 matches 14-25, 25-19, & 5-16. Leading Scorers include…

Olivia Buck: 3 kills, 5 assists, 3 digs.

Addy Pittenger: 1 kill, 5 digs, 1 ace.

Callie Robinson: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace.

Raegan Brown: 7 digs, 6 aces

1-5 in conference, 9-11 regular season

Sept 29 vs Somonauk

Varsity Lady Trojans recorded a victory over the Bobcats in 3 sets; 21-25, 25-17, 25-11.

Lead scorers below:

Sophie Buck- 1 ace, 6 digs, 16 assists

Claire Sandeno- 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 block, 2 assists, & 14 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 4 aces, 14 digs, 6 kills

Delaney Boucher- 9 blocks, 4 kills

JV Trojans defeated Somonauk Bobcats in 3 matches 25-23, 18-25, 15-9.

Leading Scorers include:

Olivia Buck: 6 assists, 7 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig

Addy Pittenger: 1 kill, 9 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs

Callie Robinson: 2 kills, 4 digs, 6 aces

Avery Crouch: 4 kills, 1 dig

Kaitlynn Todd: 4 digs, 1 kill

The Freshmen Volleyball team added another win against Somonauk. Winning 25-19,25-13. Addy Pittenger ended the night with 13 assists thanks to a balanced attack. Chloe Leithliter had 7 kills. Shay Sulzberger and June Woods had 4 and 3 kills respectively. Cara Wilson and Brooklin Trainor each had 1 kill. Kira Shores had 1 block , Kenzie Livingston, 9 digs. Penny Parker led all servers with 9 service pts including 4 ace serves.

Sept 27 – The Freshman Volleyball team went to Flanagan on Saturday for their JV tournament. The ladies dropped matches against Seneca Freshmen 18-25, 15.25, Flanagan-Cornell JV 20-25, 18-25, and Princeville 19-25,12-25. The girls did bounce back after pool play and beat Sandwich 25-13, 25-18. Addy PIttenger ended the day with 14 assists, 4 Kills, June Woods, 13 digs, 7 kills, 28 service pts, Shay Sulzberger had 5 kills 10 service pts, Chloe Leithliter had 10 digs, 11 service pts, Kenzie Livingston, 15 digs, 10 pts, Cara Wilson had 3 kills and 1 block, Kira Shores, 5 kills and 2 blocks, Penny Parker, 6 pts and Brooklin Trainor with 5 pts.

Sept 25 vs Henry – Senachwine

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans competed in a Tri-County Conference battle against Henry Senachwine and came up short in 2 sets. The scores were 26-28 & 24-26. Overall record is now 10-10, 2-3 in conference. Lead scorers are below:

Claire Sandeno- 1 ace, 24 digs, 2 blocks, 7 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 9 blocks, 5 kills

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 8 digs, 3 blocks, 3 kills

Sophie Buck- 5 digs, 9 assists

Kit Connor- 6 digs, 8 assists, 1 kill

JV Lady Trojans were defeated by their conference opponent in 3 matches 25-18, 12-25, 3-15. Scorers include…

Addy Pittenger: 1 ace, 3 digs, 7 assists, 1 kill.

Callie Robinson: 4 kills, 5 digs.

Katelynn Todd: 3 kills, 2 digs.

The Freshman Lady Trojans got back in the win column last night against Henry -Senachwine Kenzie Livingston had 7 digs, Chloe Leithliter led the team with 11 service points, Shayley Sulzberger had a team high 5kills and Addy Pittenger 11 assists. The offense was very balanced. Penny Parker also recorded a Kill on the night. The girls are now 8-2-1 and 4-1 in conference

Sept 24 vs Wilmington

The Varsity Trojans lost a non-conference match to a very talented Wilmington team in 2 sets: 10-25, 13-25. Overall record is now 10-9 and 2-2 in the Tri county conference. Top scorers are below:

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 2 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills

Claire Sandeno- 5 digs, 4 kills

Hannah Harsh- 2 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill

Kit Connor- 7 assists, 2 digs.

The JV Lady Trojans took on the Wilmington Wildcats last night and defeated them in 2 matches 25-15 & 28-26. The girls have been improving their skills each game & have been working well together.

Leading Scorers include…

Addy Pittenger: 1 kill, 10 assists, 5 aces.

Grace Tjelle: Had a great night with 3 kills, 1 ace.

Callie Robinson: 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig.

Raegan Brown & Shay Sulzberger: Each had 4 digs & aces.

Sept 22 vs Donovan

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans defeated non-conference opponent Donovan in 3 sets. Scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-19. Overall record is now 10-8, 2-2 in the conference. Below are the top performers.

Sarah Parker- 3 digs, 10 assists

Delaney Boucher- 2 digs, 11 kills, 1 block

Sophie Buck- 3 aces, 4 digs, 13 assists

Claire Sandeno- 3 aces, 8 digs, 12 kills, 1 assist

The JV Lady Trojans took on Donovan last night and defeated them in 3 matches 15-25, 25-13 & 15-12.

Leading Scorers include…

Addy Pittenger: 3 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs & 3 aces.

Callie Robinson: 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd: 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces

Raegan Brown & Addie Taylor: Each with 2 digs & 2 aces

Sept 18 @ Seneca

Dwight Varsity lost in 3 sets: 22-25, 25-23, 14-25. Top scorers are below:

Kit Connor- 1 ace, 7 digs, 10 assist

Kenzie Livingston- 1 ace, 14 digs, 4 assists

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 1 ace,1 dig,1 block,4 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 2 blocks, 6 kills

The JV Dwight Lady Trojans came out victorious in 2 sets 25-16 & 25-17. Overall record is 4-7, 0-3 in conference. Leading Scorers include:

Avery Crouch: 6 kills, 1 dig.

Olivia Buck: 11 assists, 1 kill & 5 digs.

Callie Robinson: 5 kills, 1 dig.

Addie Taylor & Raegan Brown each with 3 digs for the night

Tough serving from the Fresh/soph team of Flanagan was too much for the Freshmen Lady Trojans dropping their first match of the season. 18-25, 23-25. Kenzie Livingston had 5 digs , June Woods had 6service points. 1 block and 2 kills, Chloe Leithlither, Kira shores, Shayley Sulzberger and Addy Pittenger each had 2 kills. Addy also has 7 assists .

Sept 17 @ Flanagan-Cornell

Dwight Varsity lost in 3 sets: 22-25, 25-23, 14-25. Top scorers are below:

Kit Connor- 1 ace, 7 digs, 10 assist

Kenzie Livingston- 1 ace, 14 digs, 4 assists

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 1 ace,1 dig,1 block,4 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 dig, 2 blocks, 6 kills

The JV Dwight Lady Trojans came out victorious in 2 sets 25-16 & 25-17. Overall record is 4-7, 0-3 in conference. Leading Scorers include:

Avery Crouch: 6 kills, 1 dig.

Olivia Buck: 11 assists, 1 kill & 5 digs.

Callie Robinson: 5 kills, 1 dig.

Addie Taylor & Raegan Brown each with 3 digs for the night

Tough serving from the Fresh/soph team of Flanagan was too much for the Freshmen Lady Trojans dropping their first match of the season. 18-25, 23-25. Kenzie Livingston had 5 digs , June Woods had 6service points. 1 block and 2 kills, Chloe Leithlither, Kira shores, Shayley Sulzberger and Addy Pittenger each had 2 kills. Addy also has 7 assists .

Sept 16 vs Streator

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans hit the road against Streator in a non-conference battle. The lady trojans were defeated in 2 sets: 25-27, 20-25. Overall record is 9-6, 2-1 in conference. Below are the top scorers:

Sophie Buck- 9 digs, 11 assist

Kenzie Livingston- 13 digs, 1 assist

Delaney Boucher- 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 5 kills

Claire Sandeno- 3 aces, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 9 kills

Dwight JV Lady Trojans took on the Streator Bulldogs and were defeated in 2 sets: 19-25, 18-25. Overall record 3-7, 0-3 in conference. Below are the leading scorers:

Olivia Buck- 4 assist, 2 kills

Callie Robinson- 4 aces, 2 kills

Katelynn Todd- 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 kill

Freshman – The young lady Trojans battled back again last night against Streator. . Winning 26–24, 18–25, 25-17. Stat leaders for the night were Chloe Leithliter With 11 service points and 5 aces. Addyson Pittenger had 8 service point and 5 aces as well as 21 assists. Kenzie Livingston had 20 digs. And Shay Sulzburger led all players with seven kills. Penny Parker came in with three service points 1 dig and 1 kill. Lady Trojans are now 7–0 –1. They look to get another win tonight at Flanagan.

Sept 11 – Dwight vs Putnam County

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans swept conference opponent Putnam County in 2 set. Scores were 25-17, 25-20. Overall record is now 9-5 and 2-1 in the Tri County conference. Top scores are below:

Kit Connor- 3 digs, 13 assists

Mikayla Chambers- 6 digs, 2 assists, 11 kills

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 3 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 3 aces, 15 digs, 1 assist, 5 kills

Dwight JV Lady Trojans played Conference opponent Putnam County and were defeated in 3 tight matches 20-25, 25-14 & 10-15. Overall record is 3-6 and 0-3 in the Tri County conference. Leading Scorers include… Olivia Buck: 1 ace, 3 digs, 18 assists. Avery Crouch: 1 ace, 2 digs, 6 kills. Callie Robinson: 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 assist, & 6 kills. The freshman volleyball team got another conference win to improve their record 6-0-1, 3-0 in conference. They beat Putnam County in 2 sets . 25-10, 27-25 . Stat leaders : Kenzie Livingston had team high 10digs, June woods lead the team with 8 service pts and 5 Ace serves. Kira shores and Shaley Sulzburger each recorded 5 kills. Addy Pittenger had 13 assists and Kira Shores recorded 1 block.

Sept 10 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were victorious in 3 sets over Leland. Scores were 25-20, 18-25, 25-22. Top performers are below:

Sophie Buck- 8 digs, 17 assist, 2 kills

Delaney Boucher- 1 ace, 2 digs, 7 blocks, 10 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 19 digs, 2 assist, 6 kills

Claire Sandeno- 1 ace, 13 digs, 1 assist, 9 kills

Dwight JV lady Trojans were victorious in 2 sets over Leland. Scores were 25-6, 25-16. Top scorers below:

Olivia Buck: 6 aces, 3 kills & 9 assists.

Callie Robinson: 4 aces, 2 kills

Kaitlynn Todd: 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 kills

Kailynn Haggard, Grace Tjelle & Avery Crouch: All had 3 kills.

Sept 8 Dwight vs Fieldcrest

The Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans competed in a non-conference match against Fieldcrest and were victorious in 2 sets: 25-20, 25-12. Overall record is 7-5, 1-1 in conference. The top performers are below:

Sophie Buck- 2 digs, 14 assist

Claire Sandeno- 3 aces, 19 digs, 1 block. 6 kills

Delaney Boucher- 7 blocks, 5 kills

Addy Sulzberger- 2 digs, 4 kills

The Dwight JV Lady Trojans competed in a non-conference match against Fieldcrest and fell short in sets: 18-25, 18-25. Overall record is 2-5, 0-2 in conference. The top performers are below:

Olivia Buck- 1 ace, 3 assist, 6 digs

Callie Robinson- 4 aces, 1 kill, 7 digs

Reagan Brown- 1 ace, 5 digs

The Dwight freshman volleyball team got another win against the Lady Knights. 25-21, 25-17. A team effort for the win. Stat leaders Kenzie Livingston with 10 service points, 7 digs. June Woods had 7pts, and team high 4 ace serves and 6 digs June also lead the team with 5 kills. Kira shores had 4 kills. Chloe Leithliter had 3 kills. Addy Pittenger had 2 kills and 13 assists. And 5 service pts. Rounding out the stats were Cara Wilson and Brooklin Trainor each with1 kill. They currently are 5-0-1. They are back in action Thursday night at home

Sept 4 – Dwight vs Lowpoint Washburn

Dwight Lady Trojans competed in a conference match against host Low Point Washburn. Varsity was victorious with scores 25-20 and 25-23. Overall Record is 6-5, and 1-1 in the conference. The top performers are below.

Sophie Buck- 15 assist, 2 digs, 1 ace

Addy Sulzberger- 3 kills, 1 dig

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 6 digs, 9 kills

Dwight JV Lady Trojans came up short against Low Point Washburn. The scores were 29-31 and 23-25. Overall record is now 2-4, and 0-2 in the conference. The top performers are below.

June Woods- 3 kills, 1 dig

Callie Robinson- 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist

Olivia Buck- 10 assist, 3 digs, 2kills

Freshman – The lady Trojans traveled to Washburn and were able to get the W in 2! 25-12, 25-19. Stat leaders tonight were Addy Pittenger with 8 assists, and 8 service points. She also had 4 kills along with June Woods . Chloe Leithliter had 3 digs. They will Be back in action next week!

Sept 3 – Dwight @ Lexington

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 18-25, 20-25. Overall record is 5-5, 0-1 in the conference.

Top performers

Sophie Buck- 1 dig, 8 assist

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 1 ace, 3 digs, 4 kills

Kenzie Livingston- 12 digs, 1 assist

Delaney Boucher- 2 blocks, 3 kills

Dwight JV Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 23-35, 25-27. Overall record 2-3, 0-1 in conference.

Olivia Buck- 3 aces, 5 kills, 11 assist, 3 digs

Callie Robinson- 1 ace, 3 kills, 5 digs.

Kaitlyn Todd- 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs.

The Freshman volleyball didn’t get the W, but fought hard to keep from getting the L. The girls split with Lexington in 2 close sets. 24-26, 25-22. Stat leaders for the night were Kenzie Livingston with 8 digs. , Kira shores with 5 kills. And Shay Sulzberger with 9 service points.

Sept 2 – Dwight vs Clifton Central

Dwight Lady Trojans squared off against Clifton Central in a non-conference match last night. All 3 levels were victorious. See the scores and top performers.

Varsity won in 3 sets: 25-6, 12-25, 25-19

Overall Record 5-4, 0-1 in conference.

Sophie Buck- 3 digs, 13 assist

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 3 aces, 1 block, 6 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 1 ace, 4 digs, 6 kills

Claire Sandeno 4 aces, 6 digs, 7 kills

JV won in 2 sets: 25-11, 25-20

Overall Record 2-2, 0-1 conference.

Olivia Buck- 2 aces, 9 assist, 3 kills, 3 digs

Kaitlynn Todd- 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig

Sophie Kerri- 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig

Addie Taylor- 1 ace, 2 assist, 2 digs

The freshman volleyball team keep their streak going with another win in three versus Clifton Central last night. Winning 25–19 , 26–28, 15–10. Stat leaders on the night were Addy Pittenger with 16 assist and eight service point, June woods and Kira Shores both with six kills, Kenzie Livingston with five digs, and Shayley Sulzburger with a team high 16 service points and five aces. The freshmen will continue tonight at Lexington

Aug 30 – Dwight vs Woodland and Tri-Point.

The Dwight Lady Trojans went 2-3 this weekend in the Pontiac Tri County Volleyball Tournament. The Trojans beat Woodland 25-16, 25-18 and Tri Point 25-9, 25-22. Below are the lead scorers:Claire Sandeno- 5 aces, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 24 kills

Mikayla Chambers- 28 digs, 10 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Kenzie Livingston- 35 digs, 5 assist, 4 aces

Makayla Wahl Seabert- 4 aces, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 8 kills, 2 digs

Sophie Buck- 9 digs, 4 aces, 16 assists

Aug 28 – Dwight vs St. Bede

Dwight lady Trojans lost in a 3 set thriller to St Bede. Scores were 27-25, 20-25, 19-25. Overall record is 2-1, 0-1 in the Tri county conference.

Top scorers

Sophie Buck- 2 digs, 10 assist

Mikayla Chambers- 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Claire Sandeno- 2aces, 9 digs, 10 kills

Dwight JV squad lost in a 3 set thriller, 25-27, 25-20, 10-15. Overall record is 1-2, conference record is 0-1

Top scorers

Olivia Buck- 9 assist, 2 kills, 1 block

Reagan Brown- 3 aces, 5 digs

Kaitlyn Todd- 3 aces, 6 kills.

The freshman got their 2nd win of the season and started off a great night of Lady Trojan Volleyball with a BIG conference win against St Bede. 28-26, 19-25, 15-9. The girls never quit! Stat leaders for the night. Shay Sulzburger with 12 service pits and 3 Ace serves as well as 3 Kills. Chloe Leithliter led the team with 5 kills. And Kenzie Livingston had 12 digs. Addy Pittenger had 11 assists and 9 service pts. Cara Wilson Kira Shores and June Woods each had 2 kills . Very proud of the entire teams effort and energy. We will be back in action next week!

Aug 27 – Dwight vs Reed Custer

Dwight varsity lady Trojans beat Reed Custer in 2 sets, 25-18, 25-16. Overall record is 2-0.

Top scorers

Mikayla Chambers – 3aces, 6 digs, 5 kills

Claire Sandeno – 2 aces, 6 digs, 10 kills

Kit Connor – 1ace, 7 assist.

Dwight JV lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 21-25, 12-25. Overall record is 1-1.

Top scorers

Olivia Buck- 7 assist, 1 kill, 2 digs

Kaitlynn Todd – 5 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs

Callie Robinson- 1 assist, 3 kills

Addie Taylor- 4 digs, 1 ace

Dwight lady Trojans will be in action Thursday August 28 against conference opponent St Bede. This match is a home match with Freshman starting at 5pm.

Aug 25 Dwight vs Tri-point

Lady Trojans Varsity team beat Tri-Point in 2 sets. Final scores were 25-18, 25-18.