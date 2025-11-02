Nov 1

Our fearsome threesome, Mikayla Chambers, Chloe Biros, and Joe Faris, all ran great personal bests at the Class A Sherrard Sectional.

Chloe Biros lowered her personal best by 33 seconds to 20:22. She showed no tension in her first sectional which is why she entered the meet in ranked 58th and finished 35th. What a future Chloe has.

Mikayla’s new PR in 18:34 which was 18:58. She finished in 9th place and was the 2nd individual who was not on a qualifying teams. teams. Mikayla ran smartly in the 1st mile as she slowing moved up. By halfway, she was 9th and held that spot the rest of the race as she qualified for state for a third straight season.

Joe, also a 3 time state qualifier, moved his PR to 15:41 which was set in the 2024 state meet. Joe ran under control in the first mile and by the 2 mile spot was firmly entrenched in 10th and nearly caught some other runners in the late in the race. His last 400 had him finishing as the 4th place qualifying individual and very close to the 5th place overall. Coach Stickel and I are so proud of our sectional runners. Mikayla and Joe compete on Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria with the Class A girls start at 9:00 am followed by the boy’s race at 10:00.

Oct 25 – Round One of regionals

The first round of the post season at the Seneca Regional was a huge success for the Trojan squad. Every member of the team turned in a new personal, season, or course record. Qualifying for Sectionals were; Mikayla Chambers, Chloe Biros, and Joe Faris. Mikayla and Joe were number ones and Chloe was the 4th individual qualifier. The boy’s team finished 10th overall out of 18 schools. Michael Josefik and Luke Josefik enjoyed new records with their performances to help earn our 10th place finish. Our only senior, Brooklynn Todd, ended her career with a time of 25:46 and a season best. The sectional meet will be held at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island at 3:00 pm on Nov. 1.

Oct 18 Patriot Invitational – Peoria

The Trojan XC team competed in their final regular season meet on Saturday at Detweiler Park which is the home of the state finals. There were 52 Class A schools competing and many of them were highly ranked.

Mikayla Chambers ran 18:58 (PR) and finished 21st out of 244 girls. Freshman Chloe Biros produced a PR of 21:00 which was a 23 second improvement. Brooklynn Todd turned in a strong time of 25:11 in the meet. Joe Faris lead the boy’s squad with a season best of 16:11 in 24th place against 295 runners. David Allen PR’ed in a time of 19:22 with a 28 second drop in a great effort. Michael Josefik brought his 3 mile best down by 17 seconds with his 21:18. Luke Josefik ran a good race with his season best of 25:41.

Great performances! Our next meet is the Class A regional at the Seneca Land Lab on the 25th. The team is ready to go!

Oct 8 All-Area Meet at KCC

The Running Trojans traveled to KCC for the All-Area Meet, and in a tough field, our athletes rose to the occasion with outstanding performances.

Top finishes included Mikayla Chambers, who placed 4th in the Varsity race, David Allen, who earned 8th in the JV race, and Chloe Biros, who added another JV win to her season stats. Michael Josefik and Joe Faris also turned in strong performances.

Capping off the night, Luke Josefik had a huge race—setting a new personal best by 42 seconds!

What an incredible night for the Trojans! They’ll be back in action next Saturday, October 18th, in Peoria.

Sept 30 Tri-Country Conference meet

The Tri-Country Conference meet was held September 30 at the FFA Land Lab with 7 teams competing. While the trojans did not have a team score, as individuals performences were quite strong. There were 3 athletes who brought home an All Conference medal. In the girl’s race, Mikayla Chambers finished 2nd with a course best by 15 seconds, and was followed by Chloe Biros in 6th place who lowered her course record by 34 seconds. Joe Faris ended his night as the boy’s champion with a time of 16:49. Other finishers were: Brooklynn Todd (13th, 27:25), David Allen (19th, 20:19, Michael Josefik (39th, 23:25), and Luke Josefik (49th, 29:03). David ran 73 seconds faster on the Seneca course than he did in the August race. Noah Nelson did not finish because of a breathing issue but was on his way to a course record. Congratulations on a job well done.

Sept 27 Herscher Invite

The Trojan cross country squad competed in the 40th annual Herscher Invite. The team turned in awesome performances on a hilly course with every runner produced a personal, season or course best. Wow! In the F/S race Chloe Biros won the race with a PR of 21:37. On the F/S boy’s side all 3 runners finished with a PR. They were David Allen PR’ed at 20:17 followed by Michael Josefik with 21:35 and Noah Nelson with 25:19. in the varsity girl’s event, Mikayla Chambers finished 3rd with a 19:15 time and a 41 second course best while Brooklyn Todd ran 24:58 which was a season and course best. Joe Faris (7th, 16:59) and Luke Josefik (27:43) competed in the boy’s varsity race. Joe lowered his course record by 42 seconds and Luke was only 2 seconds off his season best.

Sept 18 – The Trojan Invitational was held at the Dwight Country Club with good weather and strong performances from the Trojan runners. Winning medals for the home team were Chloe Biros (1st JV) with a PR of 21:11, Brooklynn Todd (3rd JV) with a season best of 27:09 and Joe Faris (6th Varsity) in 17:12 while running tempo workout. David Allen ran 20:47 which was a 43 second improvement on his personal best. Luke Josefik dropped 65 seconds off his season’s best with his 27:32 race. While Michael Josefik did not have a PR he was only 4 seconds off his personal best. Congratulations athletes. Last night was our senior night meet where we honored our only senior. Brooklyn has competed all 4 years in cross country and as improved as a runner and become a fine leader for our squad. Good luck to her as she graduates and leaves DTHS.

Saturday Sep 13 – The Running Trojans hit the road early Saturday morning, competing in an invitational meet in Paxton. Despite tough training this week, the team showed grit and determination across all divisions.

In the varsity boys’ race, Joe Faris led the charge for the Trojans, earning an impressive 2nd place finish with a time of 16:45.

In the JV boys’ race, David Allen stood out, finishing 13th with a time of 21:30—personal record (PR). He was followed by teammates Michael Josefik in 20th place (23:19 PR) and Luke Josefik, who finished 34th (29:16). The JV girls’ race also saw standout performances. Chloe Biros captured a 2nd place finish with a time of 22:16, PR. Brooklynn Todd rounded out the top performances with a 6th place finish in 27:11, season record.

We couldn’t be more proud of these kids’ performances. They are really doing a great job! The Trojans will return to action next week at their home course.

Cross Country Results Sept 8

The Trojan Cross Country Team competed in two meets this past week: the Irish Conditioner (Sept 5 ) in Kankakee and the Twilight Run in the Woods (Sept 3) in Seneca.

The Irish Conditioner is a partner relay-style meet where each teammate runs 2 miles. It’s more of a challenging practice than a true race, and our athletes rose to the occasion and performed very well.

The Twilight Run in Seneca, on the other hand, is a true cross country test—a demanding 3-mile course with hills, grass, gravel, and dirt trails. Our runners absolutely exceeded expectations on this tough course.

Chloe Biros led off in the JV girls’ race, running a huge personal record of 22:40, 2nd place.

led off in the JV girls’ race, running a huge personal record of David Allen followed in the JV boys’ race with his own big PR of 21:32, 22nd place

followed in the JV boys’ race with his own big PR of Noah Nelson rounded out the JV runners with a strong performance, finishing in 26:56, 44th place

rounded out the JV runners with a strong performance, finishing in Joe Faris competed in the boys’ varsity race, using it as a workout and still clocking an impressive 17:00, earning 10th place overall.

The team’s effort and determination were outstanding, and these results show just how much progress they’ve made! We look forward to another great week of practice and to competing again next Saturday in Paxton!

Sept 3 – DTHS Cross Country:

The Irish Conditioner which was held by Bishop Mac found the Trojans runners turning in some fine performances for this early season. The meet is a 2 person/4mile relay with each athlete running a mile at a time with the partners taking turns at reach the 4 miles. In the JV girls event, Brooklynn Todd (16:35) and Chloe Biros (13:45) finished with fast times. There were 2 JV boy’s teams consisting of Michael Josefik (14:08)/David Allen (12:26) and Noah Nelson (15:01)/Luke Josefik (17:30) also produced strong efforts. Joe Faris without a partner ran miles splits of 4:49,5:07, and 5:11 which indicates a great season for him.

Aug 27 – DTHS Cross Country: The Trojan XC Team competed in Morris’s Early Bird Invitational. The competition was strong with a good number of good 1A and 2A teams and individuals. Joey Faris (12th varsity boys, 16:28) and Chloe Biros (3rd JV girls, 23:03) came home with a medal after their fine effort. Our 3 freshmen boys, David Allen, Michael Josefik, and Noah Nelson turned in great times in their first high school race. Brooklynn Todd and Luke Josefik showed great improvement from their 2024 performances. Brooklyn ran 2 minutes faster and Luke dropped 3 1/2 minutes from last season at Morris. Congratulations runners!