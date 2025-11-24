REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230
Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On November 19, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Kim Frauli; Max Sulzberger
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal
TROJAN OF THE MONTH
Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Tyler Akins as Trojan of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you card was received from the Trainor family for the donation received at the time of Kim’s sister’s passing.
REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. (Principal Report Here)
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read. (Athletic Director Report Here)
Mr. DeLong reported that the HVAC project is coming along and hopefully will be done early in December. He also noted that the restrooms are 99% complete. He also informed the Board that there was a roof leak during Homecoming in the gymnasium.
Mr. DeLong reported that he is distributing packets for the Joint Annual Conference at tonight’s meeting. The conference runs from November 19-23 in Chicago.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
1) Minutes of the October 15, 2025 Regular Board Meeting
2) Bills
3) Approve employment, Kathleen Gettinger, Substitute Teacher
4) Approve employment, Madison Herlan, Substitute Teacher
5) Approve FMLA leave, Jordan Christensen
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong discussed further proposals for a solar project. He noted that he spoke with 2 companies other than Clean Energy Design Group. One company has not returned with a proposal. The other company stated that they only sell the panels, they do not do leasing projects. The HS Board has indicated that they are no longer interested in pursuing a solar project at this time because they do not want to place anything on the roof.
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong presented his proposals for a Tax Levy for 2025. He informed the Board that the expected increase to our EAV this year is 11.78%, which is quite high. He was informed that this increase is mostly due to the current housing market, particularly in Dwight. He made 4 proposals for the tax levy extension. At 4.99%, for which we would not have to hold a truth in taxation hearing, our rate would drop from 2.3350 to 2.1931, which would be difficult to recoup if needed in future years. We would also be leaving nearly two million dollars on the table if we choose that option. The second option would be to increase the rate 10.88%, which would trigger a truth in taxation hearing. This would decrease the tax rate from 2.3350 to 2.3162, which would still be leaving about $1.6 million dollars on the table. The third option would be to increase the rate 13.44%, which would increase the tax rate from 2.3350 to 2.3697, which would still leave $1.5 million dollars on the table. The final option would be to tax to the max, leaving no money on the table, but this would increase the tax rate by 46.78%. He is recommending Option 2 because Option 1 leaves too much money on the table and Options 3 & 4 would increase our tax rate at a time when the EAV is already increased. After discussion and a recommendation by the Superintendent, the Board consensus was to choose Option 2.
approve a Truth in Taxation Resolution (Option 2) as the proposed tax levy of 10.88% exceeds 105% of last year’s tax levy extension,
Mr. DeLong asked to set the public hearing on the Tax Levy Extension for December 17, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Mr. DeLong discussed the 2026 Maintenance Grant with the Board and asked for approval of his request. He requested all of the funds go towards our track improvements.
Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 120 Board policy updates.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the district received a commendable designation on the State Report Card. This is not the highest designation but is still very good.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we only received one bid for employee medical, dental and vision insurance this year. That bid came from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois, who holds the current contract with the district. The rates increased by 23% which was pretty much standard across the state. Although the rates increased drastically, a single employee is still able to get full coverage under the district’s contribution this year. Many employees are expected to choose the Blue Choice option, which is a lower deductible and lower cost, but also narrows the choices of doctors and hospitals. It is considered the best option for this year. It is the recommendation of the Insurance Committee to stay with BCBS again this year.
Approve the contract with Dearborn National for employee life insurance for the 2026 calendar year.
Mr. DeLong discussed the potential of expanding the use of the 1% County Facility Sales Tax with the Board. Recent changes to the law make it possible to use this for not only building/maintenance issues, but also for school resource officers, social workers and counselors. While we may not need to use it for those extended uses, other schools in the county may want to do so, and they would need our votes to achieve that. If the Board agrees, we can do a resolution in December to add this to the county ballot. This is not an additional tax, it only expands the possible uses of the current tax that we receive.
Mr. DeLong reported that our bus leases will be due to expire next summer. He has spoken often with Transportation Director Angie Goley regarding the needs of the department and she has asked for an additional bus to have for when a bus breaks down or needs repairs. We currently don’t have a spare bus. He has been in contact with Midwest Transit, which is the only company available to us to lease from. They have discussed prices on a new lease. The prices have gone up drastically, nearly double of what we currently are paying. His solution to help keep the costs down is to purchase outright 4 of the current buses we have in our fleet. He wants to purchase the (2) lift buses, which are newer and have fewer miles on them, and then purchase (2) of our other buses with lower mileage. We would then lease 8 yellow buses from Midwest, along with 2 Activity buses, which would cost $265,000 per year for a 5-year lease. The cost of the purchase would be $330,000, and he indicated that since the HS has been helping cover the cost of GS transportation for a long time, it would be prudent for the GS to pay half of the cost to purchase these buses now since they greatly benefit from our current transportation agreement. The GS Board agreed to making half of this purchase at their last meeting. He stated that we will look at budget numbers next summer to see if we need to transfer any funds from Working Cash to use to make this purchase.
Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the Curriculum Committee has recommended the following course changes for the 2026-27 school year:
a) Eliminate Science 1 and add Physical Science
b) Add Dual Credit Chemistry
c) Add AP Literature and Composition
d) Eliminate Psychology and add AP Psychology
Entered into Executive Session at 6:57 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
Exited Executive Session at 7:06 p.m.
Adjourned the meeting at 7:06 p.m.