Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we only received one bid for employee medical, dental and vision insurance this year. That bid came from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois, who holds the current contract with the district. The rates increased by 23% which was pretty much standard across the state. Although the rates increased drastically, a single employee is still able to get full coverage under the district’s contribution this year. Many employees are expected to choose the Blue Choice option, which is a lower deductible and lower cost, but also narrows the choices of doctors and hospitals. It is considered the best option for this year. It is the recommendation of the Insurance Committee to stay with BCBS again this year.

Approve the contract with Dearborn National for employee life insurance for the 2026 calendar year.

Mr. DeLong discussed the potential of expanding the use of the 1% County Facility Sales Tax with the Board. Recent changes to the law make it possible to use this for not only building/maintenance issues, but also for school resource officers, social workers and counselors. While we may not need to use it for those extended uses, other schools in the county may want to do so, and they would need our votes to achieve that. If the Board agrees, we can do a resolution in December to add this to the county ballot. This is not an additional tax, it only expands the possible uses of the current tax that we receive.

Mr. DeLong reported that our bus leases will be due to expire next summer. He has spoken often with Transportation Director Angie Goley regarding the needs of the department and she has asked for an additional bus to have for when a bus breaks down or needs repairs. We currently don’t have a spare bus. He has been in contact with Midwest Transit, which is the only company available to us to lease from. They have discussed prices on a new lease. The prices have gone up drastically, nearly double of what we currently are paying. His solution to help keep the costs down is to purchase outright 4 of the current buses we have in our fleet. He wants to purchase the (2) lift buses, which are newer and have fewer miles on them, and then purchase (2) of our other buses with lower mileage. We would then lease 8 yellow buses from Midwest, along with 2 Activity buses, which would cost $265,000 per year for a 5-year lease. The cost of the purchase would be $330,000, and he indicated that since the HS has been helping cover the cost of GS transportation for a long time, it would be prudent for the GS to pay half of the cost to purchase these buses now since they greatly benefit from our current transportation agreement. The GS Board agreed to making half of this purchase at their last meeting. He stated that we will look at budget numbers next summer to see if we need to transfer any funds from Working Cash to use to make this purchase.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the Curriculum Committee has recommended the following course changes for the 2026-27 school year:

a) Eliminate Science 1 and add Physical Science

b) Add Dual Credit Chemistry

c) Add AP Literature and Composition

d) Eliminate Psychology and add AP Psychology

Entered into Executive Session at 6:57 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.