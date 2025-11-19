DKG Members Enjoy Scherenschnitte Paper Cutting

By Marcia Wahls

On November 15, Alpha Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Chenoa United Methodist Church to learn about Scherenschnitte German Paper Cutting and complete two samples that could be framed or used for a card. Alpha Beta member, Barb Baumann prepared the necessary supplies and showed examples of Scherenschnitte patterns she had worked with in the past. Very sharp, small scissors were necessary to cut the printed patterns. Barb commented that cutting snowflakes that many people and children do in the wintertime is a form of Scherenschnitt paper cutting.

At the meeting, Pres. Louann Harms (Fairbury) welcomed members and led the business meeting.

Marcia Wahls (Chenoa) Nominations Chair announced the members who have accepted nomination to serve for the 2026-28 biennium are as follows: Co Presidents – Marcia Wahls and Janis Liston (Bloomington), 2nd Vice President – Carol Hughes (Roanoke), Recording Secretary –Lou Ann Jacobs (Normal), and Treasurer–Janet Kilgus (Fairbury). Marcia announced a need for a 1st Vice-President. Connie Rich (Fairbury) volunteered to accept the nomination for 1st Vice-President. Janis Liston volunteered to continue as corresponding secretary if no one else volunteers.

Barb Baumann (Minonk), Women in Arts Chair, announced the online Women in the Arts Auction has begun with a new item every 3 days. Go to Facebook DKG-ILSOWIACAR, click on events to see item, then click on discussion to bid.

Elaine Cunningham (Minonk), Music Chair, led the chapter in singing an Armed Forces Medley to commemorate Veteran’s Day.

Jan Masching (Dwight), Literacy Chair, shared information concerning Little Free Libraries. The chapter discussed possible locations where a little library would be accessible to children that currently are without a Little Free Library, and how to keep it stocked with books. The chapter will continue to explore establishing a Little Free Library.

The next meeting on February 7, 2026 will be held at the IEA Building, 304 Eldorado Road, Bloomington, beginning at 9:30. Member Lou Ann Jacobs will present “The Amazing Founders of lambda State DKG ILSO.” In case of bad weather, the meeting will be on Zoom.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.dkg.org or contact Carol Hughes at chughes@mtco.com.

Photo: Janet Kilgus, Carol Hoffman, and Kay Hammer show their examples of Scherenschnitte Paper Cutting with member Barb Baumann who instructed the technique.