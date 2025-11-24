Delta Announces Addition of Third Daily Flight from CIRA

[Bloomington, IL] – The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) is excited to announce that Delta has added a third daily nonstop flight to meet travel demand for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta’s largest hub serving more than 260 destinations every day. This service is available beginning March 8, 2026. Booking for the third flight is now available online.







The new mid-day flight will depart CIRA at noon and is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta at 2:48 p.m. local time allowing passengers to make more connections. “It is an ideal flight time because it opens up the possibility to make more connections at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, whether it’s a domestic or international destination,” commented executive director, Carl Olson. “Delta Airlines recognized the need for a third daily flight from CIRA, opening up another time option for both business and leisure central Illinois travelers. We have been working with Delta to bring this back since the pandemic.” CIRA is the only downstate airport in Illinois that offers service on Delta.

Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (CIRA) offers service on Allegiant, American and Delta with nonstop flights to Orlando/Sanford, Tampa/St. Pete and connections to the world through Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, and Dallas-Ft. Worth. Free parking, easy access, and a convenient location off Rt. 9 East in Bloomington, CIRA provides air service to and from the world into central Illinois. For more information about CIRA, visit www.cira.com or find us on Facebook (FlyCIRA), Instagram (flycira) and Twitter @FlyCira.