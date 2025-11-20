Chefs Share Their Secret Ingredients for the Holiday Season

(StatePoint) Every family has at least one perfect dish featuring a secret ingredient or special cooking technique, and it’s these twists on tradition that make all the difference.

That’s why this holiday season, the McCormick brand is partnering with famed bakery Milk Bar and award-winning founder and CEO, Christina Tosi to inspire home cooks by sharing their best-kept baking secrets. Through their collaboration, they’re creating an exclusive, limited-time McCormick x Milk Bar Eggnog English Toffee Cookie available at select Milk Bar locations starting 11/28. A fresh take on timeless holiday flavor inspired by the comfort and creaminess of eggnog and the buttery crunch of English toffee, this golden cookie features hints of McCormick cinnamon and nutmeg and the rich flavor of vanilla extract, complemented with a layer of icing topped with English Toffee Finishing Sugar. Here, they’re sharing the recipe for fans to make at home:

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Makes 18 cookies.

Cookie Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup instant vanilla pudding mix

1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon McCormick Ground Nutmeg

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 whole egg

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 teaspoons McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

1/3 cup McCormick English Toffee Finishing Sugar

Icing Ingredients:

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon milk

Directions:

For the cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment; set aside. Mix flour, pudding mix, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda and nutmeg in medium bowl; set aside.

Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with electric mixer on medium-high speed 2 to 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add egg, egg yolk and vanilla; beat 2 to 3 minutes longer or until well blended, scraping sides of bowl, as needed.

Gradually add flour mixture, beating on low speed just until dough comes together, up to 1 minute. Stir in English Toffee Finishing Sugar, mixing just until combined. Scoop dough in 1/3-cup portions onto prepared baking sheets, placing about 2 inches apart.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes until cookies have spread and edges are golden brown. Cool on pans 1 minute. Transfer to wire racks to cool at least 10 minutes.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

For the icing, whisk confectioners’ sugar and milk in small bowl until smooth (add additional milk or confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach desired consistency). Spread icing on cooled cookies and sprinkle with additional English Toffee Finishing Sugar. Let stand 5 minutes to allow icing to set.

Recipe Hints: To spice things up, substitute 1 teaspoon McCormick Rum Extract and 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract in place of just vanilla. For a little extra crunch, substitute turbinado sugar or sugar in the raw in place of light brown sugar. No vanilla pudding mix? No problem! Add an additional 1/4 cup flour in place of the pudding mix.

More baking secrets and inspiration can be found by visiting www.mccormick.com/thecookieconfidential.

And as you prepare all the other festive treats of the season, remember that details matter. Be it flour, sugar or flavorings, don’t skimp on the good stuff, and don’t be afraid to give everything from desserts to cocktails and mocktails that unexpected edge with secret ingredients like brown butter and peppermint extract.