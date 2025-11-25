The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council 1574 hosted a great Sunday Night Euchre Night on Sunday November 16th at the Berst Center in Coal City.

We had 48 players and everyone had a wonderful time!

We look forward to hosting another Euchre night in mid-March and would like to thank the Coal City Martha’s and Assumption Catholic Church as well as our Brother Knights for all of the help.

Our top 3 winners after 8 games were

Steve Joutras – 76 points & $ 300.00

Doris Mikel – 62 Points & $160.00

Shanel Farris- 62 points & $ 160.00

The Three top winners

View of the players inside the Berst Center