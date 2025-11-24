BLUE CHRISTMAS – A Service of Reflection

Holidays can be a rough time of year for some of us as we experience the feelings of loss of loved ones or it can just be a time of loneliness or just a need to sit and feel the presence of God in our lives. We will once again be holding our annual “Blue Christmas” service on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 2:00pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City. This is a time where we gather to reflect and experience peace through reflections…to take time just to “be” and be in community with others who are also sharing this time. Come, and join us. Take time before the busy-ness of the holidays take over our time and lives.