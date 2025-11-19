Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service from CIRA to Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona

[Bloomington, IL] – The Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) is excited to announce new seasonal service on Allegiant Airlines. The new route will provide nonstop service from CIRA to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA), offering two flights per week beginning February 13, 2026.

Recognized as the leading low-fare airline in the U.S., Allegiant will compliment their current CIRA routes to top Florida destinations with their award-winning customer service and low fares to Phoenix/Mesa. Allegiant has been a partner to CIRA since 2012.

The Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority Chair, Alan Sender, said, “We are delighted that Allegiant has decided to build on its strong and successful tenure at CIRA by providing new low-fare service from CIRA to Phoenix/Mesa, a top destination for central Illinois travelers.”

Tickets for the new seasonal route to Phoenix/Mesa are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at CIRA.com/allegiant.

The Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (CIRA) offers service on Allegiant, American and Delta with nonstop flights to Orlando/Sanford, Tampa/St. Pete, and connections to the world through Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare, and Dallas-Ft. Worth.