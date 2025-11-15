REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On November 12, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Jaime Mallaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Brad Hansen (6:01 p.m.); Ryan Kodat; Jaime Mallaney; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz,

Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

REDBIRD OF THE MONTH

Mrs. Schultz announced that Lindsey Muzzarelli had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you card was received from the Trainor family for the donation received at the time of Kim’s sister’s passing.

Jim Burgess, former Superintendent and representative of the Clean Energy Design Group, was in attendance to discuss a solar project. Burgess focused on questions that the Board had discussed at the last meeting. He noted that if we are leasing, the panels would be warrantied and insured for up to 25 years. He said they would also maintain the area around the panels if we so choose, which would be written into the contract. He noted that there would be a fence placed around the panels and typically the only maintenance they will need is to change out the inverters after 13-15 years.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. (Principal Report)

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read. (Assistant Priincipal Report)

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read. (AD Report)

Mr. DeLong reported that we had an infestation of bees in the 8th Grade classrooms that came in through the outside soffit. We had a pest control company come in to spray for them several times. There have been a couple still lingering around. He also informed the Board that we have had a lot of sewer issues in the school and this recently caused major problems. The building was built in 1966 is on a slab so the sewer line is buried in concrete. It has been costing us money to have the lines augered, camera and jetted. Recently we had to cut into the floor and put a new cleanout in. Mr. DeLong has been researching a fix for this problem and has found that it may cost upwards of $2 million dollars to replace the main line throughout the school including an asbestos abatement. He has looked into trenchless piping which he estimates at a cost of $350/sq. ft. or approximately $400,000. He is writing this repair into the 2026 Maintenance Grant, which would help to cover $50,000 of the cost. He noted that there is no choice but to get this repaired at some point. For now, we will wait and see how this temporary fix holds up and make a determination about a permanent repair in the future.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the HS lease for buses is ending at the end of the 2025-26 school year and it is time to renew. He has spoken often with Transportation Director Angie Goley regarding the needs of the department and she has asked for an additional bus to have for when a bus breaks down or needs repairs. We currently don’t have a spare bus. He has been in contact with Midwest Transit, which is the only company available to us to lease from. They have discussed prices on a new lease. The prices have gone up drastically, nearly double of what we currently are paying. His solution to help keep the costs down is to purchase outright 4 of the current buses we have in our fleet. He wants to purchase the (2) lift buses, which are newer and have fewer miles on them, and then purchase (2) of our other buses with lower mileage. We would then lease 8 buses from Midwest, along with 2 Activity buses. The cost of the purchase would be $330,000, and he indicated that since the HS has been helping cover the cost of GS transportation for a long time, it would be prudent for the GS to pay half of the cost to purchase these buses now since they greatly benefit from our current transportation agreement. He would transfer $200,000 from Working Cash to cover the cost of this purchase, as well as leave a cushion in Fund 40. He stated that this would be achieved with the 2026-27 budget, which the Board will approve in September of 2026.

Mr. DeLong reported that he is distributing packets for the Joint Annual Conference at tonight’s meeting. The conference runs from November 19-23 in Chicago.

Mr. DeLong and Mrs. Schultz informed the Board that the Boys & Girls Club is not working well for our school. They stated there is inconsistency within the program, often not having staff to cover their allotted times, even with no-call, no-shows. He also noted that currently we only have 4 students signed up for the program. Mr. DeLong stated that we have tried to have them take the program outside of our building but they have pushed back on that. They both are coming to the conclusion that we no longer feel comfortable referring students to them for after school tutoring and if they can’t provide consistent services, they would like to have the program removed from our campus. This program is grant funded and is supposed to be their program, but it involves our staff almost daily.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the October 8, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve Employment, Devin Connolly, Boys Basketball Coach

4) Approve Employment, Brian Walkup, Teacher Substitute

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong discussed further proposals for a solar project. He noted that he spoke with 2 companies other than Clean Energy Design Group. One company has not returned with a proposal. The other company stated that they only sell the panels, they do not do leasing projects. After much discussion, the Board was in consensus that they would move forward with a leasing project with CEDG, pending a contract agreement. These will be ground mount panels that will be located west of the school toward the creek. The project is estimated to save the district approximately $300,000 over 25 years in electric bills.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his proposals for a Tax Levy for 2025. He informed the Board that the expected increase to our EA V this year is 15%, which is quite high. He was informed that this increase is mostly due to the current housing market, particularly in Dwight and those figures come from the county assessor. He made 3 proposals for the tax levy extension. At 4.99%, for which we would not have to hold a truth in taxation hearing, our rate would drastically drop from 2.9798 to 2.7194, which would be a historic change and would be difficult to recoup if needed in future years. We would also be leaving nearly half a million dollars on the table if we choose that option. The second option would be to increase the rate 10.02%, which would trigger a truth in taxation hearing. This would decrease the rate from 2.9798 to 2.8490, which is still a large drop, but we would only be leaving about $250,000 on the table, which is rare but would also help our taxpayers. The final option would be to accept the entire 14.9% rate increase, which would barely drop the rate to 2.9751 and would leave no money on the table, essentially taxing to the max, which would most likely trigger a large tax increase depending on home and land assessments. Mr. DeLong and the board explored each option in depth and after discussion and a recommendation by the Superintendent, the Board consensus was to choose Option 2.

Approve a Truth in Taxation Resolution (Option 2) as the proposed tax levy of 10.02% exceeds 105% of last year’s tax levy extension, as presented.

Mr. DeLong asked to set the public hearing on the Tax Levy Extension for December 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Mr. DeLong discussed the 2026 Maintenance Grant with the Board and asked for approval of his request. He included punch list items from the Health Life Safety Inspection, as well as the repair of the sewer line.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 120 Board policy updates.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that the district received a commendable designation on the State Report Card. This is not the highest designation but is still very good.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that we only received one bid for employee medical, dental and vision insurance this year. That bid came from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois, who holds the current contract with the district. The rates increased by 23% which was pretty much standard across the state. However, we negotiated plan changes within BCBS which helped lower rates and still ensure that a single employee is still able to get full coverage under the district’s contribution this year. Many employees are expected to choose the Blue Choice option, which is a lower deductible and lower cost, but also narrows the choices of doctors and hospitals. It is considered the best option for this year. It is the recommendation of the Insurance Committee to stay with BCBS again this year.

Approve the contract with Dearborn National for employee life insurance for the 2026 calendar year, as presented.

Mr. DeLong discussed the potential of expanding the use of the 1% County Facility Sales Tax with the Board. Recent changes to the law make it possible to use this for not only building/maintenance issues, but also for school resource officers, social workers and counselors. While we may not need to use it for those extended uses, other schools in the county may want to do so, and they would need our votes to achieve that. If the Board agrees, we can do a resolution in December to add this to the county ballot. This is not an additional tax, it only expands the possible uses of the current tax that we receive.

Executive Session at 7:54 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act; and, to discuss litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when thepublic body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting; According to Section 2, subsection c, #11 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Exit Executive Session at 8:06 p.m.

Adjourn the meeting at 8:06 p.m.