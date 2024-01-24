When school is out, Dwight’s library is the place to be

With a long four-day weekend expected for Dwight’s schools from Oct. 10-13, Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight is planning lots of fun activities to keep people busy.

On Friday, Oct. 10, the library will host a Paperpie Book Fair from 10 am-4 pm. The fair will be held in a bookmobile in the library’s parking lot. Paperpie has lots of children’s books, activity kits, and games, as well as gift ideas. The library will receive credit for items purchased to be used toward new books and educational tools for the children’s library. Everyone is invited to shop at their leisure.

Also on Friday, beginning at 11 am, K9 Connect will present Sports with Dogs. This family-friendly event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Dogs will perform tricks, jumps, and weaves. Then children will get a chance to participate with the dogs. Register for this event by calling 815-584-3061 or finding the sign-up link on Facebook.

Myla’s Mix Ups will be on site from 11 am-3 pm in the library foyer to serve up a fun variety of flavors of lemon shake-ups. Everyone is invited to purchase a delicious treat to celebrate the day off.

Starting at 1 pm, teens (in grades 6-12) are invited to play Can You Survive? This challenge will test teens’ survival instincts and knowledge. Participants will be given a scenario and will have to make decisions to determine whether they would survive or perish. Register for this event by calling 815-584-3061 or finding the sign-up link on Facebook.

There is more fun scheduled for Monday with a double craft. Beginning at 10:30 am, children in grades K-5 are invited to create a spider watercolor painting upstairs in the community room. At the same time, teens and adults are invited to create a pressed metal Renaissance Sun downstairs. Parents may sign up their children for the upstairs activity and participate in the downstairs activity at the same time; however, it is not required to have a child painting in order to participate in the Renaissance Sun craft. Registration for each craft is required to make sure enough supplies are on hand. Register by calling 815-584-3061 or using the sign-up links on Facebook.

If you have any questions about these upcoming activities, call or stop by the library for more information. All programs are free and open to the public. Library cards are not required to participate.