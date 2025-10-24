The United Women of Faith of the Ransom United Methodist Church will be having a Craft and Bake Sale on Saturday November 8th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a free lunch served from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

There will be many Christmas and non-seasonal handcrafted items for sale, including placemats, table runners, quilts, potholders, tote bags, baby blankets, dish towels and much more. Baked goods will be for sale courtesy of the Catholic Women of Ransom. Located at 102 E Plumb St. (at the corner of Plumb St and Lane St.). Proceeds are used to support the Ransom UMC Vacation Bible School. Last year we had over 30 children attend VBS.