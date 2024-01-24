The Dwight Trojans football team defeated Warrensburg-Latham 28-13 in their game played on Friday, October 17, 2025. This victory improved the Trojans’ overall season record to 5-3. The win likely secured a playoff berth for Dwight.
Here is a summary of the Dwight Trojans’ 2025 season as of October 17, 2025:
Statistic Value
Overall Record 5-3
Conference Record 1-2
Overall Win % 0.570
Conference Win % 0.330
Points For 203
Points Against 179
Avg. Points For 29.0
Avg. Points Against 25.6
Playoff Points 28
