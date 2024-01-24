The Dwight Trojans football team defeated Warrensburg-Latham 28-13 in their game played on Friday, October 17, 2025. This victory improved the Trojans’ overall season record to 5-3. The win likely secured a playoff berth for Dwight.
Here is a summary of the Dwight Trojans’ 2025 season as of October 17, 2025:
|Statistic
|Value
|Overall Record
|5-3
|Conference Record
|1-2
|Overall Win %
|0.570
|Conference Win %
|0.330
|Points For
|203
|Points Against
|179
|Avg. Points For
|29.0
|Avg. Points Against
|25.6
|Playoff Points
|28