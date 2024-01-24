Sign up for October events at Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has a full slate of events scheduled for October. All of these programs are free and open to the public. You do not need a library card to register. However, you do need to reserve a spot, as some programs have limited spaces available.

The Making of a Classic: The Wizard of Oz will be presented at 6 pm Friday, Oct. 3. Film historian Dr. Annette Bochenek will discuss the film’s production, legacy, and cultural impact through a multimedia presentation consisting of photos, video clips, and captivating stories.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Oct. 7. Participants will choose any recipe, make it, and bring some to share with others. This month, the group will be making and discussing chili.

Using AI to Create Documents will be presented at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 8. JJC adjunct professor Karen Ferrerro will discuss and demonstrate how AI can aid you in creating cover letters, resumes, and more.

True Crime Discussion will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 9, to discuss the case of Pam Hupp, who managed to get her friend’s husband convicted of murder despite his solid alibi. Pam eventually was charged with the murder as well as other crimes.

A Paperpie Book Fair will be on site from 10 am-4 pm Friday, Oct. 10, in a bookmobile in the library’s parking lot. All are invited to shop a great selection of books, games, and gift ideas. The library will receive credit from items purchased to be used to purchase new books and educational tools for the children’s library.

Myla’s Mix Ups will be on site from 11 am-3 pm, serving up a variety of fun flavors of lemon shake-ups. All are invited to purchase a tasty treat.

Sports with Dogs will be presented at 11 am Friday, Oct. 10, by K9 Connect. This event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, and is open to all children and their caregivers. In the event of rain, the event will be moved into the library’s community room.

The library also will have an event for teens in grades 6-12 with Can You Survive? at 1 pm Friday, Oct. 10. Teens will test their survival instincts by making decisions and then learn whether the decision would have saved them.

On Monday, Oct. 13, the library will celebrate the day off of school by giving kids as well as parents and teens something fun to do. At 10:30 am, children in grades K-5 are invited to go to the community room to create spider web watercolor paintings. Teens and adults are invited to head to the main floor of the library for a different craft, a pressed metal Renaissance Sun. These crafts will take place simultaneously for the convenience of families. However, you do not need to have a child enrolled to participate in the adult craft and vice versa.

Senior Social will meet at 1 pm Wednesday, Oct. 15. Seniors will enjoy a pumpkin treat, hot beverages, and play dice games.

White Elephant Bingo is back at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 15. Participants will wrap a gift; it can be a trick or a treat. These will be used at the prizes. Halloween themed cards will be played, along with a few rounds of music bingo.

Hysteria in Salem will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 16. Terry Lynch will perform as Magistrate John Hathorne to recount the hysteria, paranoia, and resulting trials that took place during the mid-17th Century in Salem, Massachusetts. This program is appropriate for 6th graders through adults, but not recommended for younger children.

Costumed Dance Party will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 18. Library staff member Eloise will put her years of dance training to good use by hosting this fun event. Grade school children are invited to put on their Halloween costumes and do the Monster Mash and more!

“I’ve Been to Dwight” will be presented by Patti Drechsel at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 22. From 1879 to 1966, this phrase was used by tens of thousands of patients who were convinced that the Keeley Institute had cured them of their addiction to drugs or alcohol. Learn about this important piece of Dwight’s history.

The Haunted Library will return to Prairie Creek from 5-7 pm Saturday, Oct. 25. Sign up for your 15-minute timeslot to hear ghost stories and tour the library and grounds as it is set up like a haunted house. Older children are welcome to attend this event at parents’ discretion.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am on Tuesday, Oct. 28, to discuss “Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict. All adults are welcome to attend this group. Copies of the book are available for borrowing at the circulation desk.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Friday will be balance workouts.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities. On Oct. 15, the library will welcome special guests, Dwight firefighters. The firefighters will read a story and then invited the kids to explore their fire truck.

An Ongoing Book Sale is happening now with items available in the foyer and upstairs meeting room, including books, large print books, DVDs, and audiobooks. The book sale is take what you want and pay what you want. However, we will be thinning our sale soon to make room for new donations, so shop soon!

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.