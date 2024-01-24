Florence “Flo” Elizabeth Klingler, 84, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away at 2:05 P.M. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, surrounded by her family at her home in Dwight.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Union Cemetery in Odell, Illinois. Pastor Eric Morgan from the Congregation Church of Dwight will be officiating.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Flo was born on March 22, 1941, in Pontiac, Il., the daughter of James B and Violet (Randolph) Muir.

She is survived by her two children, Becky Gish and John Klingler, her four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her two sisters, Bonnie Davis and Helen Spafford, her brother, Bob Muir and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers, Earl Muir and Jack Muir.

Flo moved to Dwight, IL where she remained until the day of her death. She made 60420 her home, mothering two children Becky and John. She became the 4-H leader of John and Becky’s club where she led the kids through countless projects, cookbooks, and showing livestock. She was an active member of the Lady’s Lions Club, her saddle club, and was most likely found at First Congregational Church in Dwight on Sundays.

Flo adored her horses Dancer, and Whitey. She also loved her dogs, more specifically her beagles, Fred, Clancy, and Lady. Florence loved life on a farm and was very passionate about everything farm life had to offer.

In her later years, Flo made sure that her grandchildren knew how to do yard work, throw hay, who all of the Golden Girls were, and what Hallmark channel was, also that Christmas is also celebrated in July. But she also made sure that there was never a shortage of chocolate chip cookies, that there was always a puzzle to solve, and that Grandma was there to spoil you.

Florence Elizabeth Klingler was a dedicated Mother, God sent Grandmother, and an amazing friend and person. She cherished good times, traveling, being kind to all, and that there is joy in any situation you come across. She was cherished and will be missed.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.