Betty Jean Crossland, 70, of Indianapolis, IN, went to be with Jesus on September 28th at IU Simon Cancer Center after a year long battle with cancer.

Betty was born on January 8th, 1955 in Streator, IL to Clarence and Alberta (Holm) Simantel. She grew up in Dwight with her 5 siblings Marilyn (Dave) Maskel, David (Babette) Simantel, Carol (Tom) Senft , Randy (Lisa) Simantel and Kim (Chuck) Trainor . She graduated from the University of Illinois and worked in the insurance industry for many years. She was married to Frank Crossland, May 19th, 1984 and together they shared a family of four children, Holden, Mason, Frank and Kim.

Betty will be remembered for the bright light that she was to everyone she met. Betty was a beautiful example of a life lived by faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, and she shared her faith with everyone. Betty gave back to her community in many ways including being a board member of Prevail Inc., a member of Fisher’s Rotary, and also a part of the Mary Wheeler Circle.

Betty and Frank attended Second Presbyterian Church and were also a part of BSF, Bible Study Fellowship.

Betty is survived by her husband Frank, her children Holden (Kristen) Crossland, Mason (Christie) Crossland, Frank (Holly) Crossland and Kim (Bryce) Williams and 9 grandchildren, Brynleigh, Charlie, Cate, Mason, Collins, Harper, Halston, Morgan and Sydney, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Simantel, her niece Lauren Senft, her in-laws Frank and Carolyn (Miller) Crossland, and sister in-law Suzie Matthews.

Visitation and Memorial service will be held on October 7th at Second Presbyterian Church (7700 N. Meridian Street). Visitation from 10am-12pm followed by service. Burial will follow at Flanner and Buchanan – Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prevail, Inc. or Wheeler Mission.

Betty will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was an amazing woman of God and a beautiful light in this world.