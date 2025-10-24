Morris Police Officer Nick Pampinella and civilian Jason Knapp of Glendale Heights were presented with awards for braveryat the City Council Meeting on 10-20-25, after their response to an incident at Stratton Park on August 2, 2025.

The Morris Police Department was dispatched to the Illinois River in reference to a subject having a mental health crisis. After the subject entered the river and began moving to open water, Officer Pampinella arrived on scene and made contact with the subject. Pampinella attempted to guide the individual back to the bank as the subject began struggling to stay afloat.

A former lifeguard, Officer Pampinella, swam approximately 300 feet to the middle of the river. A bystander, Jason Knapp, joined Officer Pampinella. Knapp, an avid boater, has frequented the Illinois River for over 20 years. The two recovered the subject and swam him back to shore. The subject was transported to Morris Hospital with no physical injuries.

Mr. Knapp was awarded the Civilian Medal of Appreciation of the National Awards program of the American Police Hall of Fame for his commitment to support law enforcement and public safety.

Officer Pampinella was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery from the American Police Hall of Hame for “unselfish line of duty heroism, in which this law enforcement officer, at perilous risk to his own life, performed his duty in such a manner as to reflect courage, dedication, and initiative becoming to the profession of law enforcement officer.”

Officer Pampinella is a former Dwight resident, attending Dwight Grade School and graduating from Dwight Township Highs School.